Penn State will look to continue an unbeaten streak Wednesday.

The No. 25 Nittany Lions will hit the road for Philadelphia to kick off its season against No. 19 Drexel at 3 p.m.

Penn State holds a five-game winning streak against the Dragons but hasn't faced them since 2018.

Coming off of a lackluster 2021 season, the Nittany Lions and coach Missy Doherty have a lot to prove in 2022. Penn State finished last season with a record of 4-9 and 0-6 on the road.

A young and relatively inexperienced team will provide further challenges for Penn State.

The blue and white lost a great deal of players, particularly midfielders and defenders, at the end of the 2021 season and is left with a team of redshirts and underclassmen led by a few select upperclassmen.

The loss of star midfielder and former Big Ten Midfielder of the Year Olivia Dirks, who transferred to UNC following last season, opens up the field for multiple different players to step up in her place.

Sophomore midfielder Kristin O’Neill seems prepared to fill this role in leading the midfield effort with her specialty being in draw controls — something Dirks dominated at.

Should O’Neill be able to step up to the plate, the Nittany Lions will be in good hands.

Seniors Erin Triandafils and Mary Muldooon will also lead on offense this season. The dynamic duo heads into their fourth year with a veteran status that many others on the team are lacking.

The offensive effort finished strong last season — ranked second overall in the Big Ten — and O’Neill will try to recreate that, as she was recently tagged as a player to watch for the Tewaaraton Award.

Multiple other Penn State players have received recognition in the preseason as well. O’Neill, graduate student Taylor Regan and sophomore Sammy Dupcak were all named Big Ten players to watch for this season.

The coaching roster also provides promise for this season. Penn State picked up defensive coordinator Katrina Geiger, the former Georgetown primary defensive coach.

Geiger should be able to help the Nittany Lions find more consistency on the defensive end this season, something that was a weak spot in 2021.

The defensive effort is mostly led by underclassmen, but freshman defender Ellie Hollin may just be the player to put them back on top.

Hollin was named the No. 15 prospect in the class of 2021 by Inside Lacrosse and looks to be a key figure on the Penn State defense.

If the defense can step up, the Nittany Lions may just be able to redeem themselves after last season.

Drexel had a historic year in 2021, going 13-3 and making its first-ever appearance in the CAA Championship and NCAA Tournament.

After suffering a first-round loss to Rutgers in the NCAA Tournament, the Dragons are expected to be thirsty for Big Ten blood.

Drexel netted 18 goals against Wagner last week in its season-opening game.

Attacker Colleen Grady and midfielder Lucy Schneidereith led the effort, racking up seven combined goals and four assists.

Drexel’s strong defense should be a good match for the Nittany Lions’ offense.

Road games have always proven to be a weak spot for the blue and white, and Drexel’s home-field advantage could be just enough to psych them out.

To make matters worse for Penn State, its first four games of the season are all away from home and it won’t play at home until March 9.

The Dragons will look to ride their momentum from last season and their season-opening win.

As for Penn State, though, it will look to showcase the potential its youth holds and kick off its season on the right foot.

