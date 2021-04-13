In the first half of the season, Penn State found its success hindered by its unfortunate play.

The Nittany Lions struggled frequently both on the offensive and defensive ends of the field. Draw controls, speed and efficiency were some of the components of the game Penn State found difficulties with.

Yet, the blue and white started off strong at the beginning of the season with a pair of wins against Maryland and Rutgers.

However, once the Nittany Lions faced Northwestern, Penn State had its first taste at going up against a more legitimate opponent.

Both contests against the Wildcats ended in defeat, and the losing continued when the Nittany Lions dropped a close contest against Michigan.

Penn State earned a series split with an even closer win against the Wolverines at Panzer Stadium, and it appeared the blue and white had perhaps regained some of the confidence that was lost in the Chicago suburbs.

However, this was certainly far from the truth.

The Nittany Lions went into the Ohio State series against the lowly Buckeyes looking to earn an easy sweep, but the reverse happened as the blue and white failed to earn a win.

Penn State endured a similar fate when it lost to Johns Hopkins despite holding a number of statistical advantages over the Blue Jays, namely a greater number of wins.

However, as previous games this season have shown, no Big Ten squad should be overly confident in its abilities prior to a conference matchup.

As the season begins to wind to a close, Penn State finally found a motion that worked consistently during its second win of the year against Maryland Sunday.

Not only did the home squad score the first goal of the game — which tends to make a huge difference in a contest’s result — but there was a period of time during the first half when the Nittany Lions scored six unanswered goals.

For situations such as that one, the Nittany Lions have been on the less beneficial end. They have been the victims of such a run on more than one occasion during the 2021 campaign.

After a first half that featured eight Penn State goals, the blue and white kept up its consistency and managed to double its total with another eight in the second frame.

Such a feat had not happened for the Nittany Lions up to that juncture in the season.

With only two games left in the season, taking place at Rutgers and home against Johns Hopkins, Penn State still needs to discover a more replicable formula for winning.

The Nittany Lions and Scarlet Knights met earlier in the season when the blue and white secured its first win of the year.

The blue and white has showcased a habit of going into games after a win with a lax mindset that can prove to be its downfall. However, as the box score indicated, that was not the case against Rutgers.

So if the Nittany Lions want to engage in a deep Big Ten Tournament run, they will have to go into the games with a clear game plan in mind and stick to it.

Given chances are high Penn State will meet Northwestern once again, there is much the Nittany Lions need to do to avoid a third loss to the Wildcats this season.

The same holds true for Maryland. Despite the Nittany Lions beating the Terrapins in both meetings this season, Maryland has repeatedly proven it is capable of not only winning against conference foes, but being the Big Ten’s champion.

For Penn State, demonstrating a positive mindset and sticking to it with its play is what can lead the Nittany Lions to success through the rest of the regular-season slate.