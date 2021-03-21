After a rocky start in its first game against Michigan, Penn State was looking to redeem itself in its second encounter with the Wolverines.

The Nittany Lions came into Sunday’s home game with more strength and aggression than they did in their 12-9 loss Friday evening. The change in play improved the team’s overall play.

The Nittany Lions upended the Wolverines 13-12 in overtime.

For both teams, the defense dominated the first minutes of the game. Neither side let in a goal in the first six minutes of the game, which was a notable change from Friday’s affair.

Despite a low-scoring first half, the Nittany Lions and Wolverines both demonstrated marked improvement in their style of play.

Midfielder Erin Garvey opened up the scoring for Michigan after finding the back of Penn State’s net. Midfielder Annabelle Burke scored two and midfielder Molly Garrett had three and attacker Claire Galvin had one.

Fifth-year attacker Maria Auth scored a hat trick for Penn State in the first half. Sophomore midfielder Olivia Dirks had two including an eight-meter goal and freshman midfielder Kristin O’Neill had one.

Both Maria Auth and Olivia Dirks earned hat tricks during the game. Dirks opened up the scoring in the second half as her side finished with six goals in the second half.

Michigan scored four goals in the second half. Garrett had two hat tricks throughout the duration of the game.

Penn State defense unable to stop Michigan’s quick moves

In the first minutes of the game, the Nittany Lions were able to control the Wolverines’ cuts to the goal, which allowed goalkeeper Taylor Suplee to have much easier saves.

However, similar to Friday’s game, Penn State let its guard down for just a few seconds and Michigan managed to score three goals.

Although an even matchup, the two teams needed to stay persistent and consistent in order to show who would be worthy of the win.

Man-up opportunities not used in full

Both teams were granted man-up opportunities in the first 12 minutes of the first half.

However, Penn State was not able to capitalize off of this and instead, Michigan dominated possession for the two-minute period.

The blue and white was then forced to play a man down and Michigan knew what to do.

The Wolverines took full advantage of their extra player and scored their fourth goal of the game, leaving Penn State scoreless 14 minutes into the contest.

Nittany Lions’ freshmen put in the work

Not only did O’Neill score her 15th goal of the season, but she helped close the scoring gap between the two teams.

Michigan had a solid lead at one point in the contest, but the blue and white’s youngest player, O’Neill, in combination with the squad’s oldest class player, Auth, kept their team in the game.

O’Neill has been a force on both offense and defense for the Nittany Lions all season long.

