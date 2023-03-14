After a two-game trip down in Nashville, No. 25 Penn State returned back home Tuesday to take on Towson in conditions that were not so welcoming.

With flurries coming and going and frigid temperatures, the Nittany Lions took down the visiting Tigers 12-11 thanks to a final minute goal by senior Kara Nealon, improving the blue and white to 6-2 on the year.

The home squad got off to a fast start as it seemingly has in each game this season, as senior midfielder Meghan Murray netted her fourth goal in three games to start it off.

After a short stretch, Towson would come back firing, ripping two goals in just under 30 seconds with senior Gabby Garrett having a hand in both with a goal and an assist.

It was three unanswered by Towson, as it would score another goal to make it 3-1 just two minutes later.

Junior Gretchen Gilmore would respond for the Nittany Lions, snapping the visiting team's run and making it just a one-goal game.

From there, the two sides would go back and forth, with Towson going back up by two before Kristin O’Neill would bring the blue and white back within a goal. The Tigers would once again extend their lead to two with under five to play in the quarter.

Then the blue and white offense woke up, as Penn State went on a run to end the first frame. The Nittany Lions scored three unanswered to lead 6-3 at the end of the first, thanks to two by Gilmore and one by sophomore Brooke Hoss.

Some minutes passed by in the second quarter with neither side being able to find the back of the net before Emma Kelly pushed the home team ahead further making it 7-5.

The blue and white would continue to pile on later in the half with another goal thanks to Alaina Hamood and the second by O’Neill, making it 9-5 and six unanswered goals by Penn State.

It was already the 25th of the season through just seven games for the junior O’Neill, who had 39 in 15 games played last season.

Towson finally snapped the run, scoring with just about a minute to go in the half, bringing the score to half with a 9-6 Nittany Lion lead.

It must have been quite the halftime speech for the Tigers, as they dominated the third quarter, ripping off four goals to take a 10-9 lead amidst their own run of five unanswered.

Luckily for Penn State, Hoss would tie the game at 10 with her second tally of the match.

The Nittany Lions and the visiting team would trade goals to finish off the third quarter, with Gilmore scoring her fourth of the game to even it at 11 with a little over a minute to play.

The final frame would slow things down a bit on the game, as the first goal came over five minutes in with Towson once again taking the lead.

After another five-minute scoreless stretch, the blue and white found the game-tying goal with Brooke Barger pocketing her fourth goal of the season.

In the last few minutes, both teams went back and forth, and with about a minute left to go, overtime was looking likely.

That was until the Nealon sisters would save the day for the Nittany Lions, with Kara Nealon scoring with just 45 seconds to play off a pass from her sister Regan Nealon.

The goal would make it 12-11 and it would stay that way with Penn State holding on for the win.

The blue and white will stay busy this week, as it heads back on the road March 18 for a test with No. 14 Princeton.

