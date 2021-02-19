Penn State will face arguably its toughest competition of the season this weekend.

The Nittany Lions will square off against No. 8 Maryland on Sunday for the first time since the 2019 season. The two teams did not meet during the shortened 2020 campaign.

The last time the blue and white beat the Terrapins came during the 2005 season when it won 13-12. Since then, it has been all Maryland, as it holds a 16-game winning streak over the Nittany Lions.

Despite the statistics not being in favor of Penn State all-time against Maryland, the blue and white has already won its first game of the season against the Scarlet Knights while the Terrapins have yet to play.

Coach Missy Doherty said she was impressed by her team’s performance during the Rutgers game and would like to see how the Nittany Lions will fare against more Big Ten opponents.

Doherty believes the key to success this weekend is for Penn State to rise to the challenge of playing a top-10 team.

“We really like what we have seen with our team so far, so if you are going to be successful against those teams, you have to find a way to acknowledge you are playing a great opponent but continue to stay within our game for the whole game,” Doherty said.

Sophomore midfielder Olivia Dirks echoed Doherty’s sentiment and hopes the Nittany Lions will be ready for their second home game of the season.

“We are really looking forward to playing [Maryland] and building off our success from last weekend,” Dirks said. “They are one of the better teams in the country and I think we are as well, so it will be a great matchup.”

With not even a whole season under her belt, Dirks has proven to be a strong force for the Nittany Lions. During the 2020 season, Dirks contributed 32 draw controls, giving her the highest count on the team.

Now in her sophomore season, Dirks has become a crucial component to the team’s success.

“Since we haven’t played in almost a year, that feeling of wanting to play so much has really helped me bring that [passion to play] into this year and become more of a leader in our offense and all over the field,” Dirks said.

Dirks’ specialty in the draw control could turn out to be a big determinant for Sunday’s game.

According to Doherty, possession — especially from the beginning — will be the Nittany Lions’ strongest course of action in securing a win, because as soon as a possession is lost, the odds grow in favor of the other team.

“I feel like the draw control is a really big responsibility that the coaches have entrusted me with,” Dirks said. “I think that possession is a huge part of the game, as it sets the tone from the start and I think our draw unit that we have has been helping me a lot.”

Doherty noted that a disadvantage the Nittany Lions had was that they don’t know a lot about this year’s Maryland team, considering the Terrapins have yet to play a game.

“It is difficult to see some of the tendencies of their new players, but again, I love our conference and we are ready to play whoever,” Doherty said.

Doherty is confident in her team’s ability to break a losing streak that dates back 15 seasons.

“Maryland always provides us the opportunity to play the best,” Doherty said. “That’s what is great about our conference — we just have a really nationally competitive conference, and obviously Maryland has been one of those perennial powerhouses.”