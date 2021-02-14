It took a bit, but Penn State eventually found its footing in the second half to pull away Sunday.

For the Nittany Lions in their 20-11 season-opening win over Rutgers, the key was to ensure that each area of open space was covered — especially on defense.

Spreading the field and communication is what also allowed them to be successful on offense when it came to free positions.

Coach Missy Doherty is adamant this type of play is what will make the difference for the team in future games.

“I think a part of that, too, is getting those free positions and getting on the line. I think our players had some really great ball movement and did a great job to pull some of those shooting spaces. We were happy that when we got there, we did finish,” Doherty said.

Even if given the opportunity for a free position, that doesn’t always mean it will result in a goal. The key for the players is to be aware and ready for any type of situation.

For Doherty, the progression of the game made a big difference in the result.

In the beginning, the Nittany Lions were still adjusting to the play and their opponents. However, as the game went on, they became more comfortable on the field, which allowed them to put more time into thinking about their spacing.

“It was really difficult on defense the first half, because we were operating with sort of a blind scout. “We hadn’t seen them play in over a year, and we were basing some of our scout on film we’ve seen since last March,” Doherty said. “I think in the second half, they did a better job of getting out in front of their looks.”

By the end of the affair, the Nittany Lion defense had only given up 11 goals to help secure the program’s seventh win all-time in just seven appearances against the Scarlet Knights.

Senior captain Sophia Triandafils was also impressed by both her teams’ play and their ability to make use of the field. She also noted that she was proud of her younger teammates, as they contributed a lot to the game.

“The space for the free positions, I think that came because we were able to move the ball so fast up top, and we were so spread out with a lot of shooting spaces. That was really nice,” Triandafils said.

