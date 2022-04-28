Penn State dropped its final game of the regular season to Johns Hopkins at Panzer Stadium Thursday evening.

The Nittany Lions fell to the Blue Jays after a fourth-quarter blowout with a score of 5-10.

Penn State fell behind early after Johns Hopkins registered two tallies in the first quarter, with the goals coming from graduate student midfielder Shelby Harrison and junior midfielder Bailey Cheetham.

The blue and white bounced back quickly with its first goal from Kristin O’Neill and ended the first frame trailing 2-3.

The Nittany Lions took their first lead of the game in the second quarter, with two more goals from O’Neill, bringing her season total to 39.

Johns Hopkins managed to bring the game to a tie by the end of the half with a second goal from Harrison, ending the half with a score of 4-4.

The Blue Jays pulled ahead in the third quarter with a goal from junior midfielder Madison McPherson and a second from sophomore midfielder Abbey Hurlbrink.

Penn State rebounded at the end of the quarter with a goal from junior attacker Brooke Barger, her first goal of the 2022 season. The Nittany Lions ended the third quarter down 5-6.

The Nittany Lions’ hopes of winning dimmed in the final quarter, with an early goal from Johns Hopkins’ junior attacker Maeve Barker, followed by a goal from Cheetham and two more from Hurlbrink.

Here are three takeaways from Thursday’s defeat.

Room for improvement

Penn State is 0-5 against Big Ten opponents for the season and will need to make major improvements in order to move along in the Big Ten Tournament next week.

The Nittany Lions were 0-5 on free position shots against Hopkins, something that they have struggled with heavily this season.

However, Penn State has improved heavily in its defensive strategy, despite its end of the field being dominated by younger players. Penn State has a cumulative 111 caused turnovers and 223 ground ball pickups for the season.

Mediocre goalkeeping

One of the biggest struggles for Penn State this season has been goalkeeping strategy.

While freshman Ashley Bowan has stepped into the role of starting goalie, she hasn’t been greatly successful in the position.

Bowan played the entire time against Hopkins, making seven saves and allowing ten goals, a percentage of .412. Bowan holds an average save percentage of .408 for the season.

Bowan’s teammate, sophomore Cayden Jarvis, appeared in the majority of games this season for Penn State, but she holds a lower save percentage, averaging at .354.

Bowan and Jarvis have shared the role of being Penn State’s shot stopper, but young and inexperienced players once again have caused the Nittany Lions to struggle this season.

Freshmen on fire

The Big Ten Freshman of the Week, Brooke Hoss continued her recent success in Thursday’s game.

Hoss leads her class in scoring, with 23 goals for the season.

Freshman defender Ellie Hollin also made her mark in this game, scoring the first goal of her collegiate career in the first quarter.

Hollin has been a key contributor for Penn State’s defense this season, helping the Nittany Lions after three of their top defenders left after last season, with 12 caused turnovers and 20 ground ball pickups for the season.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE