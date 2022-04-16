Celebratory days don’t always go as planned – that reality sits on the plates of the Penn State seniors.

After dropping a nail-biting battle in overtime against the No. 19 Michigan Wolverines, the Nittany Lions dealt with the damper.

The weather was not the sharpest as well. Both teams faced the elements from the sky along with their respective opponents.

Mixed in with all of those components was a solid performance from senior Sydney Wolfington. The Radnor, Pennsylvania, native managed a pair of goals in the effort versus the Wolverines.

Wolfington registered the first multi-goal game of her collegiate career. The accomplishment comes in the 28th game of her Penn State tenure.

The Nittany Lions had two other players get more than one goal in the contest. Sophomore Kristin O’Neill tallied a hat trick, and freshman Brooke Hoss powered two goals home.

The solid day was not just supplementing goals for her squad. Wolfington forced a turnover against the Michigan offense and scooped a ground ball in the grueling conference matchup.

In a game that witnessed some serious defensive play, fifth-year senior Kate Love had an appealing day.

The Dallas, Texas, product provided the blue and white with two ground ball pick-ups and three caused turnovers. This season is the first of Love’s collegiate career that she has played in double-digit games.

Speaking of double-digits, the 2022 campaign is the first time that Love has forced that amount of turnovers.

The three caused turnovers are tied for the most in a single contest this season for Love. She found that number on the scoresheet following a 15-6 victory at Towson.

There were a couple of other seniors that pitched in with some numbers to their credits. Sloane Dowgiallo managed to find a ground ball go into her stick. Also, Mary Muldoon recorded a shot on goal in the game.

Even with this Nittany Lion squad being on the younger side, the seniors stepped up on their day to be recognized. The post-game festivities saw an Easter egg hunt grace the field with a special feeling filling the stadium.

An audibly raucous crowd was in attendance for the celebration of the team’s veterans. Even with the unideal weather surrounding University Park, Panzer Stadium welcomed fans that were ready to see Penn State snag its first conference win of the year.

Such was not the case by day's end. The Nittany Lions are continuing to search for their first win in Big Ten play. The blue and white now pose a 3-3 record on home turf.

This senior class still has the opportunity to find one more win in front of its home crowd in 2022. Penn State hosts Johns Hopkins on Thursday, April 28th to round out conference play and the regular season as a whole before the Big Ten tournament.

In between now and then is a matchup next Saturday in Piscataway against Rutgers. If the Nittany Lions were to find wins in each of their final two games, they would record their second winning season in the previous three years.

