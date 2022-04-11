Penn State continues to slide as it enters a Tuesday afternoon game against in-state rival Pittsburgh on a four-game losing streak.

The 5-6 Nittany Lions will return home to face the Panthers after another Big Ten Conference loss.

Pittsburgh has a record of 7-7 and hasn’t won a road game yet this season.

For Penn State, the Panthers are the last currently unranked team it will face before the end of the season.

The blue and white should be evenly matched in this rivalry clash.

Pittsburgh averages 12.5 goals per game with Penn State not far behind at 12.27.

There isn’t a lot of room for error if the Nittany Lions want to get a win.

Lately, Penn State has struggled in three key areas: draw controls, depth scoring and getting breakouts from the defensive zone.

The blue and white gets plenty of offense from Kristin O’Neill, Taylor Regan and Meghan Murray. But lately, they are the only players finding the back of the net.

Moving forward, the Nittany Lions would likely benefit from more players contributing on offense.

Draw controls continued to be an issue against Maryland, where Penn State only won eight of 23 draws, giving Maryland more opportunities to score in a close battle.

Winning less than half of their draw controls is a recipe for disaster for the Nittany Lions if the trend continues, meaning maintaining possession is a must against Pittsburgh.

Penn State still can’t get out of its own zone for most of its games, so the blue and white needs to find a way to get stops and pick itself up on defense.

The only thing that’s gone right for Penn State on defense is turnovers, having forced 127 so far this year.

Unfortunately for the Nittany Lions, they haven’t seemed to make them count.

Scoring off of turnovers is still a big issue, and those created chances are where the blue and white needs to score.

Much like Penn State, Pittsburgh has struggled in conference play, with a 1-6 record against ACC opponents.

Both the Panthers and Nittany Lions have struggled this year at closing out games and playing consistently down the stretch.

Pittsburgh is led by graduate student Paige Petty, who has 35 goals and 44 points on the year.

Pittsburgh’s offense is top-heavy, and it doesn’t have many consistent scorers outside of Petty, so Penn State's defense needs to keep her from getting good looks and chances on Tuesday.

The Panthers’ goaltender Paulina DiFatta could be problematic for a Penn State offense that has struggled in its last two contests. DiFatta has a .453 save percentage and a 11.42 goals against average for Pittsburgh.

In the other net, it will likely be Ashley Bowan for the blue and white, who is coming off of a solid performance against Maryland, stopping 13 of 26 shots on goal to earn her coach Missy Doherty’s “Player of the Game” honors.

While this isn’t a Big Ten matchup, getting a win against a rival could give the Nittany Lions some confidence heading into their final games.

Penn State has a tough schedule with its last three opponents after Pittsburgh all ranked.

The blue and white will need to pick up both its offense and defense so it can try to secure better seeding for the Big Ten Tournament.

It’s unlikely Penn State can get a first-round bye after its 0-3 conference start, but it could still face an easier opponent rather than having to face a ranked team right out of the gate.

There’s still a lot of lacrosse left to be played, and Penn State still has time to figure it out.

