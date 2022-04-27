Ahead of the final week of the regular season, Penn State is still searching for its first Big Ten win, and its final opportunity for a conference victory is against one of its toughest opponents of the year — No. 25 Johns Hopkins.

The Blue Jays will come to Happy Valley 9-7 on the year, with all of their losses coming against ranked opponents.

Johns Hopkins’ only conference win came against unranked Ohio State this past weekend — the same Buckeyes team the Nittany Lions fell to 12-11.

The Nittany Lions hold a 6-8 record and are coming off of a two game losing streak, falling to Rutgers and Michigan in its last two outings

In the loss to the Scarlet Knights, the blue and white played a great first half, but trailed 10-9 on the scoreline and couldn’t manage to get any offense going in the second half, losing 18-13.

With Johns Hopkins sitting directly above them in the conference standings, the Nittany Lions need a win come Thursday.

The Blue Jays only hold one more Big Ten win over the blue and white, so a Nittany Lion victory could have serious implications on the seeding of the Big Ten Tournament.

While Johns Hopkins is having a down year of its own, the Blue Jays last season finished third in the conference and defeated the Nittany Lions in the Big Ten Tournament.

Johns Hopkins is a team that has seen success recently with NCAA tournament appearances in each of the last three seasons.

Blue Jays’ coach Janine Tucker has been with the team for 28 seasons, coaching Johns Hopkins from Division III to Division I and into the Big Ten. Twenty-two of those 28 seasons had double-digit wins, and Penn State will hope to avoid handing the visitors their 23rd.

In that time, Tucker has amassed a record of 312-178 (244-162 at Division I) and nine NCAA tournament appearances.

Tucker is no stranger to Penn State coach Missy Doherty.

“We’ve played so many times in our careers, [and] we kind of grew up in the coaching world together,” Doherty said. “So, it’s always a great match.”

Doherty’s Nittany Lions are 10-5 against Johns Hopkins since she took over the team in 2011, a trend the blue and white look to continue after losing three matchups against the Blue Jays last season.

Johns Hopkins’ leading scorers are midfielders graduate student Shelby Harrison and junior Madison McPherson, who have a combined 64 goals and 73 points on the season.

“Hopkins has a lot of great offensive weapons, and I think we’re just focused solely on playing as a team, doing everything together and communicating,” said Big Ten Freshman of the Week Brooke Hoss.

Penn State has taken on several high-scoring players this season and will need to take the lessons it has learned from those games to win.

This comes down to a few key places.

The blue and white needs to limit fouls and free-position shots, giving the lethal Blue Jay midfield duo free opportunities to pick up goals.

The Nittany Lions often spend a good portion of the game on defense due to lost draws and failed clears.

When they do get possession, they aren’t clinical enough in front of goal to make up for the lost time.

If the Nittany Lions can fix these two areas of their play for the upcoming clash, there’s a much greater chance of them taking a win heading into the postseason.

With a win Thursday, the blue and white has a chance to bypass Johns Hopkins in the Big Ten standings and earn a more favorable six seed for the conference tournament.