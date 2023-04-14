Defense was the name of the game as the No. 18 Penn State took down No. 10 Maryland on Thursday night.

After the Terrapins got off to a fast start by taking a 2-0 lead, the Penn State defense clamped down and allowed just five goals for the remainder of the game, as the Nittany Lions went on to win 12-7.

It’s the first top-10 win for the blue and white since 2021, where Maryland was also the victim of an upset on the Panzer turf.

From the jump, it was going to be tough for the Nittany Lions, facing a top team in not just the Big Ten but the entire country. However, coach Missy Doherty said that is what Penn State is made for.

“That’s what it's all about, coming here to compete hard at Penn State and come up with some really big wins,” Doherty said.

The defense for the home squad was certainly competing hard, as it swarmed and forced the Terrapins into multiple shot clock violations throughout the night.

Forcing 12 caused turnovers and scooping 14 ground balls, it was a defensive clinic for large portions of the game for the blue and white. As Doherty put it, “it was great team defense.”

Those numbers are not much different from the rest of the season for the Nittany Lions, as they rank top 10 in the nation in both caused turnovers and ground balls. It was the aggressive nature from the home team that made its defense feel a bit more suffocating.

Leading the way on the defense was senior Haley Urgo, causing five turnovers while picking up three ground balls. Urgo credited the performance to multiple things, and one of those was defensive coordinator Shanna Brady.

“Every break, she said reset… focus on stopping the ball, getting it back, and that’s exactly what we did,” Urgo said.

The aggressive nature could prove costly at times, as the blue and white tallied five yellow cards, but it was well worth the risk in part due to those multiple shot clock violations it caused.

Urgo also looked toward the chemistry she and her teammates have built over time, leading to outcomes like Thursday’s.

“We have the best chemistry, probably across the Big Ten… every single person contributed today, and I could not be more proud,” Urgo said.

There was no lack of energy for this game between two conference foes, as Urgo noted how “huge” it was to pick up the top-10 victory.

Even falling behind early was not an issue in Urgo’s mind. When asked if there was any worry, she made herself clear.

“None, no. We were fired up, it doesn't affect us, we knew we were going to kick it into gear,” Urgo said.

Kick it into gear they did. Offensively, the Nittany Lions outscored Maryland 12-5 after the quick start, tallying a trio of hat tricks from Meghan Murray, Brooke Hoss and Emma Kelly.

Defensively, they fell right into rhythm. A huge part of that rhythm was goaltender Ashley Bowan. Bowan, who was pulled briefly last game against Michigan, responded in a big way against the Terrapins by stopping 10 shots en route to the victory.

“When they made those last-second shots, [Bowan] really came up and had the defense’s back,” Doherty said.

The 10 saves is the most Bowan has recorded in a game this season, and her .588 save percentage in the game is the second highest she has posted on the year.

“Ashley Bowan was on fire today, it was motivating,” Urgo said.

Bouncing back in the way Bowan did set the tone for Penn State, making multiple stops on free position shots to go along with the stops she made when Maryland was a player-up.

The defense has been a centerpiece for the Nittany Lions all season and this game showcased its full ability. Play like that is going to be important for the blue and white as it wraps up the season and heads into the postseason.

The win improves Penn State to 11-4 on the season and 3-2 in conference play. Ahead of it is a trip to take on the current 25th-ranked Johns Hopkins, as the two teams battle on April 22 with Big Ten Tournament and possible NCAA Tournament implications at hand.

But for now, the Nittany Lions can enjoy their first top-10 victory in two seasons.

