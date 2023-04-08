It was a relatively cool day in Ann Arbor, Michigan, but on the field it was a heated rivalry renewed between No. 17 Penn State and No. 16 Michigan.

In a game that got sloppy with time, the Nittany Lions could not dig themselves out of an early hole as they fell 10-8 and dropped to 10-4 on the season.

There was no time to settle in for the Nittany Lions, as one of the premier goal scorers in the nation, Jill Smith, netted her 47th of the season for the Wolverines not even a minute into the match.

As both sides started to warm up, the play flowed from side to side with Michigan goaltender Maya Santa-Maria making multiple nice stops to keep Penn State off the board.

The blue and white kept swarming and Kristin O’Neill introduced herself to the game with her 42nd goal of the season to even the game at one.

Just two minutes later, O’Neill made a strong move on two defenders and ripped one by Santa-Maria to put the Nittany Lions in front for the first lead of the day at 2-1.

The two top dogs for each team continued to go toe to toe, as Smith responded with two more goals of her own to push Michigan back in front.

With just a little more than a minute left, the Wolverines sustained offensive zone time wore down the Penn State defense as Kaylee Dyer somehow found herself a goal giving the home team a 4-2 lead.

The blue and white picked up its first draw win as the clock winded down in the first quarter but couldn’t capitalize, closing out the first frame of play. It was a quarter which was largely controlled by Michigan, as the Wolverines dictated the pace and scored four goals on their only four shots.

After allowing goals on each shot she faced, Ashley Bowan was replaced by junior Cayden Jarvis. Jarvis’ first shot faced was on a free position shot which she surrendered to give Michigan a 5-2 advantage.

Jarvis continued to get peppered, allowing two more goals to make it a 7-2 game before coach Missy Doherty put the starter Bowan back into the game. At the time of the goal, the Wolverines had seven shots and seven goals.

Halfway through the second quarter, Penn State finally found the back of the net thanks to Emma Kelly’s 7th of the season to cut the 6-0 scoring run by Michigan.

Not too long after, Brooke Barger fired a side-armed shot past the Wolverines to make it a three-goal game as the momentum built for the Nittany Lions.

After another draw control by the blue and white, Gretchen Gilmore found her first of the game to make it just a two-goal game, causing the home squad to use its first timeout amidst a 3-0 Penn State run.

Following the timeout, the maize and blue stabilized and Lily Montemarano pocketed her 11th of the season to push the Wolverines lead to 8-5.

The play picked up pace, but so did the turnovers, as both sides began to get very sloppy. Kelly capitalized with her second of the game, bringing the Nittany Lions back within two.

With under a minute left in the half, a series of fouls caused Penn State to go down two players, but the half closed with no damage done as it remained an 8-6 game.

As the second half kicked off, the blue and white killed off both penalties but immediately went back down two players as the visiting team had two stick infractions putting both away for two minutes.

There were four penalties in the span of six minutes of game time, and the Nittany Lions killed off all four, stopping any potential run or momentum Michigan could build.

Penn State started to take control of the game with solid stretches of offensive possession, but Santa-Maria turned away shot after shot to keep the Nittany Lions at an arm's reach.

The back-and-forth action continued, but the blue and white maintained possession. Late in the third quarter, Gilmore took a spill and had to come off due to an injury.

In came freshman Erika Ho who immediately made an impact with a free position goal, making it just a one-goal game at 8-7. For Ho it was her first career goal in just her fifth game of action.

The goal by Ho was the only score of the entire third quarter by either side, as the two teams entered the final 15 minutes in a one-goal game.

Halfway through the final frame, Michigan finally got back on the scoreboard with its first goal since the second quarter, with Caroline Davis putting the home squad back up by two. Not too long after, Josie Gooch made it a 10-7 game.

At around the three minute mark, Santa-Maria made her 11th save of the game on another prime scoring chance for Penn State as time continued to tick down.

The blue and white snagged one final goal with one second left thanks to Alaina Hamood, but it was not enough as the Nittany Lions fell 10-8.

Penn State will head back home April 14 to face Maryland in a huge game with potential postseason implications.

