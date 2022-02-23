Opening the year with an away defeat to Drexel, Penn State rocketed back into winning ways with clinical victory over Duquesne on the road in Pittsburgh.

Undefeated against the Dukes in its program history, the Nittany Lions kept its perfect record with an emphatic 18-4 victory Wednesday.

The blue and white started off strong with three goals in the first three minutes, and Penn State waltzed its way to a 7-0 lead in the first period.

In the second quarter, the Nittany Lions pushed its advantage to 13-0 with freshman midfielder Brooke Hoss posting a first half hat trick. Meanwhile, the Dukes only managed three total shots across the first 30 minutes.

The away team was just as dominant coming out of the halftime break.

Penn State managed to pile on four more goals, and junior attacker Kara Nealon completed a hat trick of assists in the third quarter.

Duquesne finally got on the board in the 43rd minute with a goal by Sam King, and the Dukes followed its first strike with three consecutive goals to put the scoreline at 17-4 with under 10 minutes left to play.

While there wasn’t much scoring action in the final five minutes, the Nittany Lions held off the Dukes to the buzzer. Penn State widened its lead in the final two minutes with a goal by freshman midfielder Molly O’Keefe.

Blue and white back on track?

The Nittany Lions started their 2022 season coming off of a painful 2021 run. Losing their first game, it seemed as if they were doomed to fall back into old habits.

However, the blue and white seemed to have found a reset as soon as the ball dropped, coming out strong in the first period and leading Duquesne 7-0.

The momentum stayed throughout the game, with Penn State keeping Duquesne off the board until the end of the third quarter.

While the win was somewhat of a blowout, it could signify a new start for the Nittany Lions this season.

Captain Muldoon takes lead

Senior attacker and captain Mary Muldoon has proved her excellence so far this season, leading the attack against Drexel last week, scoring three goals on three shots.

Muldoon jumped back into the action early on Wednesday against the Dukes, providing her first assist of the year and scoring a goal within the first ten minutes.

Two games into the season, the senior has managed to surpass her assist total from 2021, and is on track to post similar numbers to 17-goal campaign last year.

Defense finding rhythm

Coming into the season with a young defense and a new coordinator, the future was unsure for how the Nittany Lions would control their side of the field.

Despite a slow start, the defense showed out for the game, with early ground balls and draw controls, led by sophomore midfielder Kayla Abernathy and sophomore defender Sammy Dupcak.

Abernathy exceeded most of her stats for the entire 2021 season in the first two games alone, collecting 10 draw controls, three ground balls and 1 turnover.

Dupack had been named one of Penn State’s Big Ten Players to Watch earlier this year. Her stellar performance Wednesday had proved that to be true.

The goalkeepers proved to be finding their rhythm as well.

Sophomore goalie Cayden Jarvis started for the Nittany Lions after making her collegiate debut last week against Drexel.

Jarvis proved to be successful, but she was switched out with freshman Ashley Bowan for the second half.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE

Big Ten Network releases broadcast plans for Penn State men's, women's lacrosse The Big Ten Network announced plans to cover a slot of selected games for both Penn State me…