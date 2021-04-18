Against one of the Big Ten’s best in Johns Hopkins, Penn State’s sloppy second half proved to be its undoing.

The Blue Jays defeated the Nittany Lions 13-11 in the blue and white’s last home game of the regular season Sunday afternoon.

Early in the first half, both sides traded goals as Olivia Dirks and Keegan Barger opened up the scoring for Penn State and Johns Hopkins, respectively. However, the blue and white utilized its transition game and speed to force the Blue Jays to take costly penalties.

The Nittany Lions put together a run of four goals in a row early in the first period to create momentum. Freshman Kristin O’Neill demonstrated her dominance once more, scoring two goals during Penn State’s four goal run.

Teammates Olivia Dirks and Maria Auth also collected goals as the Nittany Lions jumped out to an early 6-2 advantage.

Despite taking an early lead, the blue and white’s defensive liabilities and aggressiveness would come back to haunt it. The Blue Jays took advantage of openings inside and attacked the corners with accurate shots, mounting three goals in the second period to make it a 6-5 game.

Near the end of the first half, Senior Maria Auth rose to the occasion, netting two goals en route to collecting her fifth hat-trick on the season.

In the dying seconds of the first half, Johns Hopkins Maeve Barker failed to cut into Penn State’s 8-6 lead, roofing a free position shot over the head of goalie Taylor Suplee.

In the second half, the Blue Jays came out of the gates motivated, scoring twice in the opening minutes to tie the game up at eight scores apiece. The two sides traded goals and the score hung tight at 9-9 early in the final half of play.

The blue and white finished the game scoring only two more goals, as the Blue Jays held a 13-11 lead to complete a season sweep of the Nittany Lions.

Defensive mishaps hurt Penn State

Any momentum the Nittany Lions created was extinguished by their lackadaisical defense. Time and time again, the Blue Jays found open spaces for scoring opportunities.

By creating extra chances for its opposition, Penn State shot itself in the foot from a defensive perspective.

Auth departs with a bang

The Nittany Lions’ decorated senior didn’t disappoint in her final regular-season game for the blue and white.

Throughout the entire game, Auth looked like a player on a mission, collecting a hat-trick early in the first period to go along with her sound defense that helped create turnovers.

Despite lacrosse being a team sport, having a leader and offensive juggernaut like Auth can only elevate other players on a team and their performances. In her four years, Auth has clearly proven to be one of the more dominant players to don the blue-and-white.

First half success goes to waste

After creating a huge lead for itself that featured a 6-2 advantage early in the first half, Penn State let it go by the wayside in the second half.

The Nittany Lions were more than doubled up in the latter half of the contest as the Blue Jays outscored them 7-3. By letting an excellent first half of play go to waste, the blue and white experienced its fifth loss in six games to close out the regular season.

