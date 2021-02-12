The wait appears to nearly be over for a Penn State team looking to pick up where it left off last season.

Having gone almost a calendar year without a game, the Nittany Lions will host Rutgers Sunday for their first game of the 2021 campaign after posting a 5-2 record a season ago.

The last time these two teams squared off was April 2019 when Penn State earned an 18-7

victory over the Scarlet Knights.

Even before then, the blue and white has never lost to the team from Piscataway, New Jersey.

Since Rutgers joined the Big Ten prior to the 2014 season, the Nittany Lions are 6-0 in the all-time series.

While the teams have changed drastically since they last saw one another over 22 months ago, coach Missy Doherty has faith in her group and has been impressed with its preseason practice work ethic.

“We’re just excited to play,” Doherty said. “It has been over a year. I work with a lot of competitors, myself included. It feels good to get out and compete. It is a little hard not knowing much about your opponent, so there are some obstacles there.”

According to Doherty, the Nittany Lions have expressed an enthusiasm to play that may prove to be the key to having a successful beginning to the season.

Since the team has limited game experience together, it has instead focused its practice time on ensuring that all the players work together and are comfortable in their positions.

“It has been hard,” Doherty said. “We have always had fall competitions and then scrimmages leading into games. This year, it is a little bit of baptism by fire in terms of hopping into our toughest competition in our schedule right away without really testing ourselves against anybody else.”

While it may be a challenge at the outset, Penn State has several upperclassmen who can act as leaders on the team.

Fifth-year attacker Maria Auth noted her excitement for her final season as a Nittany Lion.

Last spring, the NCAA granted all college athletes an extra year of eligibility to play since their seasons were cut short. Auth was one of the many athletes across Penn State and the nation who chose to take advantage of the option.

“Looking back at our season getting canceled last year, it has definitely been a big motivator for me coming back,” Auth said. “I’m excited to finally get to wear that jersey again and step out onto the field.”

As the leading goal-scorer in previous seasons, Auth’s experience will be essential to the Nittany Lions’ success.

An obstacle that she noted was the difficulty of getting the incoming freshmen and new players on the team used to playing a Division I sport. Auth said that she struggled as a freshman in a non-pandemic era, so she can only imagine the difficulties today’s newcomers face.

“In a normal year, we are all hanging out and getting acclimated together, but with COVID-19 and everything, it has changed how we do that,” Auth said. “We just try to help them out whenever we can.”

With Rutgers being a conference opponent, the anticipation is high.

Similar to Doherty, Auth explained there would be some differences this year due to the lack of preseason nonconference games.

However, she is confident in the team's ability to show its skills from the very beginning.

“We’re just kind of taking it day-by-day and game-by-game,” Auth said. “Every Big Ten opponent is typically a great game, so just going into it really excited and ready to play is the best way to get started.”

Auth’s love and confidence for her team was one of the many reasons why she decided to come back for her another season.

And she’ll get to demonstrate that love Sunday.

“The second we found out that our season was canceled, I knew that if I had the chance to come back then I would,” Auth said. “I just felt like there was a lot of unfinished business, and I felt like there would be a void if I were to leave. I just would regret it, so that was probably one of the easier decisions I’ve ever made in my life.”