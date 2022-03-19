The Nittany Lions fell in a narrow 11-12 loss to Princeton in sunny Happy Valley on Saturday.

The first quarter was slow for the Nittany Lions, putting one goal on the board by Brooke Hoss. Princeton scored three goals.

In the second period, Penn State attempted to catch up but fell short, with the score jumping to 5-7.

Princeton had a three-goal scoring run in the second period, with three-straight scores in less than two minutes, with one from sophomore midfielder Kari Buonanno and two from junior attacker Kate Mulham.

The Nittany Lions had a chance of taking a lead over the Tigers in the third period, scoring four additional goals, but could not catch up, as Princeton scored four as well, bringing the score to 9-11.

Freshman goalie Ashley Bowan showed improvement in goalkeeping strategy in the second period, making a saving percentage of x. This season, Bowan has had an average of .419 scoring percentage and recently stepped into the position of starting goalie.

Things weren’t looking too good for the Nittany Lions for the first three periods, but they managed to even out the score with a goal from graduate attacker Taylor Regan with two minutes remaining in the fourth period.

However, Princeton pulled through with a free-position goal from freshman midfielder Sophie Whiteway in the final 35 seconds.

Midfielder of the Week, O'Neill

Sophomore midfielder Kristin O’Neill proved herself worthy of her Big 10 Midfielder of the Week honors in the second period, taking control at the beginning of the period and scoring two goals.

O’Neill has led the Nittany Lions in scoring this season, with 22 goals, but is also dominant on the other side of the field, tallying 15 draw controls and five caused turnovers.

O’Neill won two out of the four draw controls at the start of each period.

Evitts strong on defense

Sophomore midfielder Cam Evitts brought the heat in the second half, with three ground ball pickups.

Evitts has not had much playing time this season and appeared in two games last season, but seemed to prove herself worthy of playing time in the second half of this game.

Penn State’s defense has struggled this season after the loss of their top two defenders from the 2021 season.

Missed opportunities

Penn State kept a close following to Princeton throughout the game, but never managed to take a lead.

While there were many opportunities for Penn State to score, the Nittany Lions fell short in each period.

While Penn State has had a relatively successful season so far, one more game in the losing column brings them closer to reliving their 2021 season.

