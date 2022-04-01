With free pizza and donuts in hand, fans showed out in numbers and in pink to cheer on Penn State hosted No. 3 Northwestern for its annual pink game on Friday

The Nittany Lions fell 17-6 to the Wildcats in a brutal loss, but fan support didn’t waver throughout the game.

Fans continued to cheer for the blue and white through thick and thin, but Penn State wasn’t the only one the fans cheered for.

The student section, “Panzemonium,” was a major contributor to the electric energy in Panzer Stadium on Friday night. Fans created signs showing their support for the Nittany Lions and breast cancer survivors.

The Nittany Lions showed their support for the cause by wearing pink warm up jerseys, hair ribbons for the match and voiced their support for survivors in a video shown at halftime, which breast cancer survivors were brought onto the field to watch.

Brenna Bordner, an avid Penn State sports fan, has never been to a women’s lacrosse game before, but was inspired to attend more after seeing the Penn State community come out to support breast cancer survivors and the Nittany Lions.

“I love how [Penn State] does this for every sport because I think it is really important to show up for such a great cause,” Bordner (freshman-hospitality) said.

Breast cancer has impacted Border’s family very closely, but Penn State athletics has been a great way for her family to feel connected to a greater community.

“I have a lot of family members that have had cancer, and some of them are survivors of breast cancer,” Bordner said. “They’ve been up here for some of these games, too, so it’s really nice to be able to come out and support them.”

While women’s lacrosse is one of the lesser-attended sports at Penn State, Panzemonium president Lexy Leidlein noted the student support Friday was very strong in cheering on the Nittany Lions.

With another cause to rally behind other than lacrosse, the senior said the match was bigger than a normal night, not just for the fans, but for the athletes.

“It can be tough, especially on a Friday night and in the cold, but I’m really happy with the turnout. We’re not just here supporting the team, we’re supporting breast cancer survivors,” Leidlein (journalism) said. “Some of the moms of the lacrosse players are cancer survivors, and we’re here to support their families too.”

Panzemonium secretary Austin Fleegal, a family member of a survivor, was inspired by how his school shows its support for people afflicted by cancer throughout the year.

With numerous different THON related events going on throughout the year in Penn State sports, the journalism major felt it gave the entire university community to join in on the movement.

“Penn State has obviously been fighting cancer for a long time with THON and everything, so everybody gets a chance to show their support for families that are going through something that no one can really grasp until it happens to them,” Fleegal (junior) said.

Coach Missy Doherty especially appreciated the fan support at Friday’s game.

“Our players are passionate about a lot of things and the Pink Zone game is always really special to us and a bunch of our players,” Doherty said.

Panzemonium’s support was especially instrumental in keeping the team’s morale up, despite the game being a tough loss for the Nittany Lions.

For Doherty, seeing the student section stay in the stands throughout the whole match was a reminder of what the Penn State community really is in her eyes — “a family.”

“It was great to see Panzemonium’s group out there,” Doherty said. “They’re an awesome support system for our team, and to stick through that whole game, which was a tough one, was awesome.

“That’s what the Penn State family is all about.”

