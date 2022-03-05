Penn State finished its four-game road stretch on Saturday in a rout at the hands of No. 9 Loyola-Maryland.

Unable to take its third win on the year, the Nittany Lions were clobbered in a 18-9 defeat to the Greyhounds.

Penn State got on the board in the fifth minute with a bounce-shot goal by sophomore midfielder Gretchen Gilmore, but Loyola quickly answered with a goal from Sydni Black.

The opening quarter ended with a 3-3 tie, a slower start compared to the blue and white’s earlier contests this season.

The home team rocked into a higher gear in the second quarter, scoring two goals in the first four minutes.

The Greyhounds picked up a third goal in the seventh minute, warranting a timeout from Penn State, but the Nittany Lions quickly bounced back with a pair of tallies from graduate attacker Taylor Regan and senior captain Mary Muldoon.

The Greyhounds continued to set the pace Saturday and picked up five more goals after to lead the Nittany Lions 5-10 at the half.

Penn State started off the second half with an early goal from junior midfielder Kristin O’Neill that was quickly evened out with a goal from Sam Feidler. The back-and-forth nature of the half continued, and Loyola outscored coach Missy Doherty and company 5-3 in the third quarter for a 15-7 lead.

The fourth quarter had a slow start with Loyola getting back on the scoreboard in the fourth minute of the period. The Nittany Lions fought to narrow the margin, but ultimately the blue and white fell to the Greyhounds after surrendering a season-high 18 goals.

O’Neill on fire

The sophomore was dominant at both ends of the field in the contest Saturday, forcing a turnover, taking six shots and scoring once against the Greyhounds.

After a number of seniors left after last season, O’Neill had been favored to take over after a stellar freshman campaign.

So far in 2022, O’Neill has proven to be a versatile midfielder by leading at the other end of the field, taking the reins for the Nittany Lions with 10 goals this season.

O’Neil was named to the Tewaaraton Award Watch List for this season and continues to be one of the more enterprising players for Doherty.

Lack of consistency between posts

Coach Doherty alternated goalies throughout last season with neither option being seen as the dominant one. Starting Bowan on Saturday, it seemed there was a chance for her to secure the starting spot.

This season, Bowan has recorded 13 saves with just one of those coming from this contest against Loyola. The Friendship, Maryland, native had a successful high school career and started her first collegiate game against Drexel where she recorded two saves.

In the second half, Doherty switched Bowan out with Jarvis, where she performed just slightly better, making two saves and allowing eight goals with a save percentage of .200.

It is unclear if this strategy will continue throughout the season, but it seems that last year’s goalkeeping uncertainties will drag on for the Nittany Lions.

Loyola shows its worth

The Greyhounds proved themselves to be a class above Doherty’s squad Saturday.

Having faced tough opponents earlier this season including Towson and Hopkins, it was no surprise Loyola was able to come through against the blue and white.

Loyola showed stellar passing ability that opened up a wide array of scoring opportunities, something the Nittany Lions could learn from.

On the other end, graduate student goalie Kaitlyn Larsson was nearly impenetrable with seven saves in the first 30 minutes, 11 saves overall and a .550 save percentage for the game.

Larsson played the majority of the game and was switched out with freshman Lauren Spence for the final two minutes. Spence made two saves on two shots.

Graduate student Livy Rosenzweig has been a key asset for the Greyhounds this season, leading in goals. Both Rosenzweig and senior Katie Detwiler are on the Tewaaraton Award Watch List for the 2022 season.

