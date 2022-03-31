Penn State is looking to get back into the win column this Friday after suffering two straight losses in back-to-back weekends.

The Nittany Lions are returning home to Panzer Stadium to face No. 3 Northwestern after a 12-11 loss to Ohio State on the road.

The Wildcats enter the matchup 8-2 on the season and on a four-game win streak, which included a victory over the Buckeyes.

Northwestern has a 4-2 record against ranked opponents this season, most recently finishing off then-No. 12 Michigan in Ann Arbor over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Penn State holds a two-game losing streak and has a 1-3 record against top-25 opponents this year.

The Wildcats have had trouble on the road this season with just a 2-2 away record, while the blue and white has a 2-1 record in Happy Valley.

Northwestern is led by graduate student Lauren Gilbert, who has 37 goals and 17 assists in 10 games this year. The Wildcats also lean on fellow graduate student Erin Coykendall, who has scored 44 points.

This Northwestern duo could prove to be challenging for the Penn State defense, who had a rough second quarter in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday.

Penn State may need to match some of the offensive firepower the Wildcats bring to the table. The Nittany Lions will likely look to the trio of Kristin O’Neill, Taylor Regan and Kara Nealon to keep pace with the Wildcats on the goal scoring front.

Madison Doucette is likely to start for the Wildcats in goal. Doucette has posted a .394 save percentage and a 12.86 goals against average. She has all eight wins for Northwestern and has been tagged for both of its losses.

The Nittany Lions will likely rely on Ashley Bowan in net. The freshman has started seven of Penn State’s nine games this year. In those outings, she has a .402 save percentage and a 9.9 goals against average.

While Penn State has an edge in net, it will still need to limit turnovers to limit scoring opportunities for Northwestern. This year the Wildcats have a turnover differential of 9 while Penn State holds a negative 38 differential.

Too many turnovers can prove to be costly like they did last week against the Buckeyes. In that match, Penn State had 12 turnovers to Ohio State’s 16.

Against the Buckeyes, the blue and white defense looked great for all but the second quarter where it gave up six goals. If the Nittany Lions can play like they did in the second half on defense, only giving up three goals, they will stand a good chance against the Wildcats.

Penn State is in desperate need of a win to get back to .500 in conference play, and No. 3 Northwestern stands directly in coach Missy Doherty and company’s way.

The keys to the Nittany Lions winning this weekend are limiting turnovers and keeping pace with the high scoring Wildcat squad. Penn State’s defense and goaltending will likely play a big factor in meeting those objectives.

Penn State needs to find a way to steal possessions and goals away from Northwestern this weekend. In their upcoming matchups, the Nittany Lions will look to close out their last six games with a winning record going into the Big Ten Tournament.

This match could be a huge first step in that direction for Penn State if it can grind out a win.

