Penn State’s losing streak was extended to three games on Friday after falling in a lopsided game against No. 3 Northwestern.

The Nittany Lions picked up a 17-6 rout to start its weekend against the Wildcats.

Northwestern opened up play with a goal from Carleigh Mahoney less than one minute into the contest.

The Wildcats picked up four more to make it a 5-0 game halfway through the first quarter with Jill Girardi and Erin Coykendall both scoring their second goals of the game.

With five minutes left in the quarter, the Nittany Lions ended the scoring drought with a goal from leading-scorer Kristin O’Neill.

Penn State was quick to make a change in goalkeepers in the second, bringing in sophomore Cayden Jarvis to replace Ashley Bowan.

Northwestern then went on a 5-1 run to end the second quarter, Taylor Regan scored with one second left on the clock to make it a 12-4 game at the half.

The Wildcats rattled off six goals in the third to make it 16-5 after three periods.

A quiet fourth quarter concluded the rout as a 17-6 win for Northwestern as it improved to 9-2 on the year. Penn State dropped its third in a row to move to 5-5.

Off the offensive pace

Northwestern came out firing on all cylinders from the jump on Friday, and Penn State just couldn’t match the speed throughout the matchup.

Every time the Nittany Lions seemed to gain some momentum; the Wildcats came right back with a goal of their own.

Northwestern tore apart the blue and white defense with their quick ball movement which led to easy goals right in front of the net many times.

Draw control remain an issue

Penn State won just two draws in the first half, while Northwestern controlled 13. The trend continued for the rest of the way as the Nittany Lions had no answer to their woes on draw controls.

Penn State was under 50% in draw controls going into the game with a 48%-win percentage, while their opponents won around 54% of controls.

Even with Penn State switching around who took the draw, the Wildcats remained dominant from start to finish.

Northwestern won 21 of 24 draws, and it led to more possession of the ball to keep pressure on the home side. Penn State’s lack of possessions kept the Nittany Lions out of contention for much of the night.

Positives for the Nittany Lions

Despite being dominated most of the game, Penn State still proved why it is in the top five in successful clears in the country.

The Nittany Lions came into the game converting on 152-163 clears this season, an area that seems to be the strongest for this team.

Penn State converted on 20-22 clear attempts throughout the game staying above the high rate it’s built a reputation around.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE