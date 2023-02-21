It will be a quick turnaround for Penn State with two games this week against Duquesne and Arizona State.

After beating Drexel 15-6 on Saturday, the squad improved to 2-0 on the season. The victory highlighted the team’s versatility, as several players found the back of the net for the first time this season.

Penn State made its debut in the IWLCA Coaches Poll, ranked 25th in the nation, a big jump for a team that struggled in 2022.

Kristin O’Neill remains dangerous, as she scored another hat trick, which brings her to nine total goals on the season in just two games.

Drexel seemed to pay close attention to her in the first half, which limited O’Neill’s opportunities. Yet, in doing so, it allowed the rest of the team to run up the score and put the game away early.

Coach Missy Doherty said there’s still work that needs to be done with the team's attack.

“We still get caught maybe as we get tired, kind of running into the same thing, so I think we can be working the ball better around the offense.”

The team’s been focusing on trying out these different looks to increase its offensive threat.

Defensively, the Nittany Lions held the Dragons to only 14 shots on goal and forced 10 turnovers.

Overall, the blue and white has dominated draw controls and ranks second in the Big Ten, averaging 17.5 per game.

For the first time this season, Penn State won’t have a week in between games, with Duquesne coming to Happy Valley on Tuesday and Arizona State on Friday.

“It’s kind of the way [the] lacrosse season goes,” Doherty said. “It’s good sometimes to keep playing, [and] the balance is good.”

Duquesne

The Nittany Lions are already off to their best start since 2021 and could reach 3-0 after playing a winless Duquesne team.

The Dukes lost their season opener to Pitt, 16-10, and in overtime to Kent State, 16-15. This will be the unit’s first road trip of 2023.

In the effort against Kent State, Delaney Rodriguez-Shaw netted six, which leads the blue and red in scoring.

Duquesne has struggled the most when getting down early, as it did when Pitt scored 12 goals in just the first half. While it limited the Panthers for much of the second half, the team was unable to claw its way back.

Penn State has never lost to Duquesne, and in their last matchup, the blue and white dominated on the road with an 18-4 victory.

Arizona State

For the first time in program history, Penn State will face off against Arizona State.

Doherty said she sees this as an opportunity that will “prepare” her team for the postseason “when you might go and play another team that you have not [faced] all season long.”

The Sun Devils will enter Panzer Stadium with a 1-0 record after defeating St. Bonaventure, 16-13, on Saturday. It’s the first game of a five-game road trip.

Berit Brookfield, Kaylon Buckner and Teagan Ng all scored hat tricks in the team’s season opener.

The maroon and gold will have just about a week to prepare, while the blue and white will only have a few days. However, having a home-field advantage might work in Penn State’s favor.

“I think our whole February home stretch has been an advantage for us,” Doherty said. “Last year, we were away a lot in February… it’s nice to be home and compete.”

Last season, Arizona State was 4-5 on the road and suffered losses to two other Big Ten opponents at Michigan and Northwestern.

The Sun Devils are a team of young talent, with nine of their 16 goals scored by underclassmen. Their coach, Taryn Vanthof is also in her first year as head coach. Previously, she was the assistant coach at Florida for six years.

This game could come down to experience and will be a test of both teams’ versatility.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE