After ending the regular season with an 11-5 record, No.18 Penn State hoped to continue its success going into the Big Ten Tournament. In the quarterfinals, the Nittany Lions flew to Ann Arbor to take on the No.19 Michigan Wolverines.

The first half was dominant for the maize and blue as it led 8-4 over the Nittany Lions and ultimately, this effort was enough to come out victorious. With this loss, Penn State was knocked out of the Big Ten Tournament.

In the first quarter, Kaylee Dyer found the back of the net within the first two minutes, giving Michigan an early lead.

However, it would be short-lived as Penn State was able to tie it up with Kayla Abernathy’s free shot making its way past the Wolverine’s goalkeeper, Maya Santa-Maria.

As the game progressed, both teams worked hard to swing momentum their way. Dyer scored her second of the game and was matched with a Nittany Lion goal from Brooke Hoss.

The maize and blue were eventually able to find its rhythm, as it scored four unanswered goals from sophomore Jill Smith, junior Caroline Davis, junior Lily Montemarano and sophomore Jane Fetterolf.

The first quarter ended in a 6-2 lead for the Wolverines.

The second quarter began as a defensive battle, with both teams forcing multiple turnovers and Ashley Bowan and Santa-Maria making saves that kept their squads in the game.

Hoss began the scoring action midway through the second, which helped to cut down Michigan’s lead to three.

As the quarter wound down, the Nittany Lions were firing on all cylinders. The defense caused turnovers and the offense played with aggression as Lauren Saltz took the ball herself to score her fourth of the season.

Michigan was fighting hard to extend its lead before the end of the half and Bowan was making the team earn it as she made four key saves that put her at a career total of 200 saves. Despite this, Dyer was determined to obtain her hat trick and she did with two minutes left in the half.

Before the half ended, the Nittany Lions gave up a costly turnover to Smith, who punished them by taking it herself and finding the mesh.

The blue and white entered the second half with a sense of renewed energy. Within the first 30 seconds, the squad was able to score as Emma Kelly pushed her way past three defenders.

After a defensive penalty, Erin Garvey scored a free position shot to give the Wolverines a 9-5 lead.

Throughout the first half, the maize and blue excelled at shutting down Penn State’s leading goal scorer, Kristin O’Neill, however, in the third quarter, it was a different story. O’Neill found herself with two goals only 37 seconds apart and brought the blue and white within two.

Michigan responded to O’Neill’s scoring surge with a crucial change in defense from man-to-man to zone. It also had an offensive explosion led by the combination of Garvey and Dyer. Garvey found her second of the game and quickly after, Dyer found her fourth.

Garvey continued her successful third quarter by completing an impressive one-quarter hat-trick that gave the Wolverines their largest lead of the game, 12-7.

Entering the fourth quarter, Michigan slowed down the game by controlling possession and winding the shot clock down.

After a goal by Smith, the game got chippy. Two yellow cards were given to Michigan players, and Penn State looked to capitalize on the two-man advantage, however, it was unsuccessful.

The Wolverines were able to put up a final goal by Dyer, which solidified a career-high five goals for the sophomore.

Before time expired, Saltz found the back of the net.

The game ended in a 14-8 Michigan victory. The Wolverines will move on to play Northwestern on May 5 in Columbus, Ohio.

Although the blue and white lost in the Big Ten quarterfinals, it’s hopeful that an 11-6 record is enough to make it to the NCAA Tournament.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE