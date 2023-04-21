Penn State is set to take on its last game of the regular season, as it will play Johns Hopkins in an away game in Baltimore.

Penn State has improved in its wins and play style since last season, and with an overall record of 11-4 this 2023 season, it has proved to be more than capable of rallying together to gain wins.

“We have the experience of the field to pull out some good plays and some good wins,” coach Missy Doherty said.

After beating Maryland last game, 12-7, the team has overcome its previous scoring issues and put its offensive foot forward to win games.

“Overall, I think the last game was really good for us,” Doherty said. “Every position played well for the full 60 minutes, which is great.”

One of the blue and white’s lead scorers is freshman midfielder Emma Kelly. In just her first season, she shot 50% in the game versus Maryland.

Another key element to this team is junior midfielder Kristin O'Neill, who never fails to put on a show both offensively and defensively. O'Neill had a season high of six goals in games against Bucknell and Princeton and continues to lead the team in goals per game.

Though all teams play by the same rules, not all teams play the same style, and Doherty has to shift her team's thinking process to prepare to play Johns Hopkins, as its play style differs from its previous opponent, Maryland.

“Maryland played man-to-man defense, but going into Hopkins, they played zone,” Doherty said. “The attack changes a lot when you go up against the zone. We have to be sharp and have our heads up and ready to work.”

A key player to look out for on Johns Hopkins is freshman midfielder Ava Angello who has a total of nine goals in the last two games. She had a season high of six goals versus Monmouth, which brings her to a total of 26 goals so far this season.

The Blue Jays are led by new coach Tim McCormack who’s coming off a high accolade after winning back-to-back Pac-12 Coach of the Year awards while coaching Arizona State in the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

This season's team captains include seniors Maeve Barker, Bailey Cheetham and Jordan Carr. These three returners play pivotal roles in not only scoring but helping guide the team.

Baker has scored in all but two games this season and finished last season with a career high of 23 goals, but she could surpass that with three more goals this season.

Cheetham finished her last season with a total of 10 goals to add onto her record as a Blue Jay.

Carr currently converts on 50% of her shots on goal and has a career high with 15 goals on the year.

The last time the blue and white played Johns Hopkins was a home game in April of last year, in which the Nittany Lions lost 10-5.

This season, the Blue Jays are currently 7-7 overall and are ranked No. 22. They are also on a win streak after their previous wins against Michigan with a score of 14-7 and Towson, after beating them in an overtime nail-biting win, 13-12.

“We're both coming off of really big wins,” Doherty said. “Everytime we play them, it’s a battle game.”

Junior attack Gretchen Gilmore has been key to the Nittany Lions’ offense. Gilmore is the second leading scorer on the team after O’Neill with a total of 27 goals and 12 assists this season.

On the defensive end, sophomore goalkeeper Ashley Bowan has allowed a total of 14 goals in the past two games. Her defensive presence at the goal is what keeps opponents from scoring, and with her success this season, she should have no problem continuing her strong defensive job.

As long as the blue and white is able to be strong as a collective and manage the Blue Jays’ zone defense, it has a good chance of coming out with the win.

