After dropping back-to-back contests the weekend before, Penn State couldn't find its groove again Friday night versus No. 3 Northwestern.

The Nittany Lions witnessed their overall record go to 5-5 on the campaign, and the start of Big Ten play has the blue and white slotted in at 0-2.

Penn State’s biggest weakness against ranked teams has been finding possession. The Nittany Lions continue to be plagued by inconsistent draw controls and fouls.

In the opening quarter of Friday’s game, Northwestern won all nine draws to get its offense into a rhythm that was prevalent all night.

By the end of the contest, the Wildcats secured the draw control advantage, 21-3, to cruise to victory. Constantly working to win the ball back on defense from losing draws pushed Penn State’s defenders to the limit throughout the game.

The previous lowest win total for draws on the year came in Penn State’s opener against Drexel. It was a game the Nittany Lions were successful just nine times.

“Our defense played pretty tough and made some great plays,” coach Missy Doherty said. “You can’t be on defense for the majority of the game against them.”

In its five losses this season, Penn State has fallen behind in the draw control department, 76-53. After coming into the game at a 53% success rate on the draw, the Nittany Lions have dipped below 50%. Overall, opponents hold 135 against the Nittany Lions’ 133 in controls.

Sophomores Kayla Abernathy and Kristin O’Neill along with freshman Lauren Saltz were the three players who found victory at the midfield stripe for a draw control.

The lack of offense for the blue and white led to 15 shots on cage for the game. Nine of those were steered aside by Northwestern goalkeeper Madison Doucette.

The dominant start by the Wildcats pushed Doherty’s hand into making a goalie substitution, leading to freshman Ashley Bowan being replaced by sophomore Cayden Jarvis in the first quarter.

The Nittany Lions almost doubled the number of fouls committed compared to the visiting Wildcats. Penn State racked up 34 fouls in the loss, and Northwestern piled up 18.

“That’s the way the game goes sometimes,” Doherty said. “We have to play tougher.”

The blue and white remained stout in its clearing game, going 20-of-22 and was able to cause 11 turnovers.

Scoring depth in the losses for the blue and white has been a critical aspect of its game. Penn State had only three goal scorers in the defeat.

“I think when we got the ball down there we had some really good opportunities,” Doherty said. “We just didn’t get the ball down there for more people to score.”

Graduate student Taylor Regan, junior Meghan Murray and O’Neill each had a pair of goals to benefit the Nittany Lions a half dozen tallies in the contest.

“We have an awesome team,” Regan said. “Even after a loss like this, everybody’s heads were up.”

The Larchmont, New York, native continuously praised the team’s attitude following Penn State’s largest defeat of the 2022 season.

Now with its winless streak at three games, Penn State heads to College Park, Maryland, to do battle with the Terrapins in search of a victory against a ranked team.

“It’s not fun losing three games in a row,” Regan said, “But we have great leadership on the team.”

