Penn State football’s rivalry with Pittsburgh started back in 1893 when the Nittany Lions shut out the Panthers 32-0.

While the two football teams haven’t met since 2019, Penn State women’s lacrosse added another chapter to the rivalry on Tuesday.

The Panthers’ women’s lacrosse program is in its inaugural season and have had a solid 7-8 start.

The Nittany Lions welcomed the Panthers to State College this week for their first face-off, with Penn State defeating the Panthers 15-7.

Despite the Pittsburgh loss, there is optimism for future matchups between the two teams.

Penn State head coach praised Pittsburgh’s head coach, Emily Boissonneault, following the matchup.

“Emily has done a fantastic job,” Crowell said. “To be playing as hard as they are against ACC teams, and she did a great job getting some fifth-year seniors to make sure this first year was competitive".

For a new program, Pittsburgh has certainly earned the respect of Penn State and other programs in the nation.

Although they only have one conference win, the Panthers have had one goal losses with No. 7 Duke and Virginia Tech.

Pittsburgh has had a tough schedule with a historically good program in Penn State and six ranked opponents, nothing easy for a new program to compete against, but Pittsburgh has managed itself relatively well.

The Panthers haven’t had the luxury of recruiting players for years like most programs have, meaning their players have had to work from the ground up.

While Pittsburgh’s top players, such as Paulina DiFatta, Paige Petty, and Madisyn Kittell are all graduate seniors, there’s a chance the inaugural season draws Pittsburgh interest from some of the top recruits in the coming years.

The Panthers seem to have a bright future under Boissonneault, considering the team’s success in year one, and will look to compete in a tough ACC conference moving forward.

“Every single game that’s left for us is super important,” Penn State’s Kristin O’Neill said, “so playing an instate team just made it that much more special”.

Despite the blowout loss to the Nittany Lions, there should be optimism for Pittsburgh that the program is competitive against teams that have more skill from top to bottom.

For Penn State, it got its first win all-time against a bitter rival and to get back to .500 after a four game slip — a must win for the Nittany Lions heading into their final stretch, where they play three ranked Big Ten opponents.

With the win over Pittsburgh, some of Penn State’s confidence should be restored at a time when it desperately needs it.

