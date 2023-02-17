After winning the home and season opener last weekend, Penn State looks to ride some momentum toward its matchup against Drexel.

It will be another battle fought at Panzer Stadium when the Dragons come to town, and the Nittany Lions are looking to flip the script after losing on the road 12-8 last season to Drexel.

Regardless of scoring 16 goals and winning by 10 against Bucknell last week, coach Missy Doherty said there’s still plenty of work left to do when it comes to diversifying and improving the attack.

Doherty said the team was “continuing to build and working on different offensive concepts” such as “trying to get the ball back, seeing some of that hustle so we can get more possessions.”

Three of those 16 goals against Bucknell came off of freshman Emma Kelly’s stick.

“I was grateful that I got the opportunity to be out on the field with my teammates, and it was just a really special moment for me,” Kelly said.

In her Nittany Lion debut, the freshman definitely made an impact coming off of the bench. She looks forward to furthering her connections with her teammates to increase her presence and threat as a midfielder and defender.

“Kristin O’Neill has been my biggest influence because she’s just such a hardworking player, and she’s so determined,” Kelly said. “It makes me want to be as determined as she is and just be as strong as her.”

O’Neill, who scored a career-high six goals, will definitely be a threat for the blue and white and one Drexel must pay special attention to during this matchup.

A focus during practice this week has been discipline. The team recorded five yellow cards that were costly, especially toward the final moments.

Doherty explained this discipline must increase within the entire team and not just for the “low defense.”

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

“So even our attackers who are playing defense as the ball is coming down the field need to make sure we’re not playing up with their shoulders and we’re getting nice and low at the hips,” she said.

Trying to limit these penalties early on in the year will be pivotal as the season starts picking up.

Doherty’s message to the team is “just being calm about everything because we want to be as focused as we can to win these big games,” Kelly said.

The last time Penn State and Drexel faced off, the blue and white had issues with its attack. Looking back, the Nittany Lions had more shots than the Dragons, but they were unable to score enough and lost by four.

“So certainly going into this game, we want to be efficient about how we’re shooting and where we’re putting our shots,” Doherty said.

Drexel enters Happy Valley with a 2-0 record. The team held each of its opponents to only five goals, while its own attack put up double-digits in both games.

The blue and yellow plays both man and zone defense, so it’ll be important for the Penn State offense to be ready for both. In both games, the Dragons caused 10 turnovers. The blue and white caused 15 when it played Bucknell, and it’ll be important for it to do the same in this matchup.

Leading the Dragons in scoring is Corinne Bednarik with seven goals. The senior midfielder scored five in the squad’s season opener on just six shots. Her accuracy is something to look out for.

Both of these teams are aggressive on the attack, so defensive play will be pivotal.

Drexel will play its second game on the road as it looks to keep its winning streak alive. Penn State wants to do the same, but one team will walk off the field with a mark in the loss column.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE