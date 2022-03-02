Penn State coach Missy Doherty celebrated her 200th win with the blue and white last week against Duquesne.

The former Towson coach has been with the Nittany Lions since 2011 and has racked up a number of memorable wins during her time leading the team.

Coming into her 12th year at Penn State, Doherty has led the Nittany Lions to seven NCAA Tournaments, four national quarterfinals and two semifinal appearances.

Under Doherty, Penn State has won two conference titles in 2013 and 2015. In 2015, Doherty received Big Ten Coach of the Year honors after taking the title.

Here’s a look at five of her biggest wins with the Nittany Lions.

Florida (2016)

No. 11 Penn State came into the 2016 NCAA Tournament and toppled No. 2 Florida, 14-13, in overtime in the quarterfinals.

The matchup was a tight game and a back-and-forth affair, with neither team taking more than a one-point lead.

Penn State ultimately prevailed in the final three minutes of overtime when Steph Lazo managed to finish off a solo effort to seal a win for the blue and white.

The Nittany Lions went on to reach their first NCAA semifinal appearance in 17 years, but Doherty’s squad ultimately fell to third-seeded North Carolina.

Ohio State (2015)

Doherty led the Nittany Lions to a major 13-11 win over No. 20 Ohio State in 2015, securing the Big Ten title for her team. The Nittany Lions earned an automatic bid in the 2015 NCAA Tournament and ultimately made their way to the national quarterfinals.

Penn State out-shot the Buckeyes 25-23 and ended the match even on saves with seven each, but a 3-0 scoring run midway through the second half propelled the Nittany Lions to victory.

The Penn State coach notably beat out Maryland’s Cathy Reese for her Big Ten Coach of the Year nod in 2015. Reese and the Terrapins put together a 21-1 record on the year, beat the Nittany Lions in the regular season and finished the campaign as repeat national champions.

Towson (2012)

Penn State started off the 2012 postseason strong with a 15-8 win over Towson that advanced it to the quarterfinals, the program’s first NCAA win since 1999.

Towson was Doherty’s former team, so a year into her time with the Nittany Lions, she was pitted against her former program and its players.

Penn State charged into the second half of the game with momentum like no other, scoring five goals and increasing its lead over Towson to 11-5. The Tigers tried to claw their way back into the game, but they never managed to get back within three points of the Nittany Lions.

Penn State finished the 2012 season with 12 victories, the program's most since 2005, which was the last time the blue and white appeared in the NCAA championship.

Maryland (2021)

Nine years after defeating her former team in Towson for the first time, Doherty managed to pick up her first win against her alma mater — Maryland.

Penn State took down the No. 7 Terrapins for its first win over Maryland since 2005.

The No. 21 Nittany Lions withstood multiple runs to earn a 15-13 victory. After nearly a year of not being on the field due to the coronavirus, the Nittany Lions came back fiercely at the start of the 2021 season.

Defense was key in the game, with 11 forced turnovers that locked in the win for Penn State.

Duquesne (2022)

Doherty marked her 200th win with the Nittany Lions over Duquesne last week, an 18-4 blowout on the road.

Penn State started off its 2022 campaign losing to Drexel in Philadelphia, but it quickly bounced back in its win against Duquesne.

The Nittany Lions kept the Dukes off the scoreboard until the 43rd minute, and a formerly struggling defensive end found a good rhythm as the game progressed.

Penn State remained undefeated against the Dukes in program history with a win that was especially meaningful for Doherty.