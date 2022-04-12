After dropping four games in a row, Penn State found its rhythm against in-state rival Pittsburgh on Tuesday afternoon.

The Nittany Lions dominated from start to finish, defeating Pitt 15-7 to move to 6-6 on the season.

Penn State turned up the offense in this one, and was able to possess the ball and convert on open opportunities in front of the goal.

After falling behind 4-3, the Nittany Lions rattled off seven unanswered goals with the help of sophomore star Kristin O’Neill, who had a hat trick and an assist in the first half.

O’Neill scored the first two goals for Penn State just eleven seconds apart from each other.

“A big focus for us this week was not starting slow and coming out how we know we can and not having to make up goals,” O’Neill said. “It was super easy for me to put those goals away since everyone else was playing so well.”

Taylor Regan and Meghan Murray also finished with hat tricks, as the Nittany Lions possessed the ball for the majority of the game, getting 42 shots off and controlling 13 draws.

Regan also added three assists in this one, and she now stands at 99 career points with three games left in the regular season.

“We literally have called her the perfect transfer, energy wise she is so fun to be around and get us all fired up,” O’Neill said. “She makes everyone around her better , she can feed, she can go so hard and she makes me better every single day at practice.”

Penn State was able to do a much better job holding onto the ball against Pitt, only turning the ball over nine times, and going 18-20 on clears, an area that has been a strong spot for them this season.

The Nittany Lions offense looked a lot more comfortable and confident in this one compared to the last two games against Northwestern and Maryland, having six team assists as well as going over their average of 12 goals per game with 15, including 11 in the first half.

While the offense was able to shine, the defense was also very solid in allowing just seven goals to the Panthers.

Coach Miss Doherty gave praise to her defense, as well as freshman goalkeeper Ashley Bowan, who had five saves in the victory.

“I think it’s hard for any freshman to come in and be a starter, especially the goalkeepers when their game happens so fast,” Doherty said. “It takes a bit to get used to that and I think she has continued to adjust, the most we can ask is that she keeps getting better each game and I think she’s done that.”

The Nittany Lions shutout the Panthers in the third quarter, not allowing them to feel comfortable at any point in time throughout the game.

Pitt turned the ball over 18 times with Penn State causing the turnover 50% of the game.

The Panthers also only were able to get off 19 shots, with just 12 of them being on the goal, a credit to how well the Nittany Lions were able to play on both sides of the ball.

Now, having ended its four game losing skid, Penn State looks to pick up its first Big Ten win at home against rival Michigan on Saturday.

