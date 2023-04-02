2022 and 2023 have been two wildly different years for Penn State.

Last season, the Nittany Lions failed to win a conference matchup, and they’ve already won two this year against Rutgers and Ohio State.

The blue and white isn’t new to games coming down to the wire, and on Sunday the unit had to rally in the fourth quarter in order to defeat Cornell 13-10.

“I think that last year we might have gotten a little bit down during that time, but luckily we have an older team and a lot of great leaders,” midfielder Kristin O’Neill said.

Penn State has seen improvement in all categories, as it ranks first in the nation in caused turnovers and third in ground balls.

The defensive step-up has allowed the Nittany Lions to remain aggressive on the attack, but when opponents pose tougher threats, the blue and white has proven it can grind through challenges.

Against the Big Red, Penn State had lost its lead but was able to pour on the pain and win.

In what seemed like a flip of the switch, the offense came roaring back to stifle any thoughts of an upset at Panzer Stadium.

Experience has been the backbone of this squad, and eclipsing the 10-win mark solidifies the jump Penn State has taken in just one trip around the sun.

“I think [experience] is the biggest difference,” O’Neill said. “We had a lot of talent last year, but we just weren’t as calm under pressure and didn’t really trust ourselves to come up with wins.”

The trust in each other and the ability to not have to rely on a designated “star” player is what makes the blue and white so versatile and difficult to defend.

O’Neill surpassed the 40-goal mark in Sunday’s win and leads her team in scoring; however, several other Nittany Lions are on track to break their season-long goal marks as well.

“I think we’re all just results of each other doing really well,” O’Neill said.

2018 was the last time Penn State finished a season with 10 wins, as that team had a final record of 10-10.

The 17-4 2017 year is the most recent total dominance of a season a blue and white team has produced.

“We’re in a great spot,” coach Missy Doherty said. “We played some tough teams throughout the season and these last three Big Ten teams are going to be great measures for us.”

18 different Nittany Lions have scored, and according to O’Neill, each player has the capability to come up big when it matters most.

“Everyone has a lot more confidence and everyone is stepping up, which takes the pressure off everyone’s back,” she said. “It’s not like somebody needs to score five goals every single day — if you don’t have your best day, someone else will.”

That confidence and trust in one another is a byproduct of the experience and age of this team.

“I think they’re going to be ready to take us through the last part of our season,” Doherty said.

The Nittany Lions are in prime position to do more than just play three more regular season games — a postseason awaits.

Doherty, along with the rest of her team, have their “fingers crossed.”

