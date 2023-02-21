In just three games, Penn State has proven to be extremely versatile on the attack.

The Nittany Lions have been a threat up and around the cage, headlined by junior Kristin O’Neill, who scored six goals in the season opener,

Her goal against Duquesne that came in the final seconds of the third quarter marked her 10th goal of the season — it’s only been three games.

Since the blue and white’s match against Bucknell, its opponents have attempted to limit O’Neill, but she’s found the back of the net regardless.

Even if O’Neill doesn’t turn out to be the biggest scoring threat, the Nittany Lions have other playmakers.

13 different players contributed to the runaway 19-5 victory against the Dukes, and 16 players have at least one goal on the season.

Leading by such a wide margin early on allowed coach Missy Doherty to give minutes to some players who might not normally get much playing time in tighter situations.

“I think our talent is great across the team, so it was great to see them develop and get that experience,” Doherty said.

The team’s accuracy around the goal is also notable considering 71.9% of its shots this season have been on target.

By controlling possession for the majority of games, the Nittany Lions have tired out defenses with the influx of shots they fire.

Most of the unit’s goals come in quick bursts, sometimes only 30 seconds apart.

Meghan Murray, an experienced senior midfielder, scored a hat trick to put the blue and white’s lead into the double digits.

“I was just glad that we could get a lot of different people involved and as a team we had a lot of opportunities,” Murray said.

It’s important to build confidence early in the season, even against the opponents that might not pose large threats, so when the season ramps up with conference play down the line, the trust everyone has in each other dominates doubt.

“[Getting game experience] can instill confidence in yourself,” Murray said. “Going out there and then proving it will help each and every person on the team a lot going forward.”

Even though the team has been successful, what will make them great is Doherty’s drive for everything to continue to get better.

There were moments when some passes that were intended to reach the attacker running in, looking to crash the goal, would not be quite accurate.

“We need to make those connections and really see each other before they start to cut [so we’re not] getting there too late,” Doherty said. “There is definitely room for improvement.”

Striving for perfection might seem wasteful when Penn State is already producing high offensive stats. But knowing the schedule is bound to get tougher and conference opponents will be stronger, preparing and realizing what needs to be developed now is what will elevate a team down the stretch.

