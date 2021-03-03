Penn State will be making an appearance on its conference's network.

The Nittany Lions are set to take on No. 3 Northwestern this weekend for a pair of games set to be broadcast on the Big Ten Network in some capacity.

On Friday, the blue and white will travel to the Wildcats' Ryan Fieldhouse for a 6 p.m. eastern time showdown that is set to air on the Big Ten Network.

On Sunday, the two sides will meet once again for a game that will be aired on BTN-Plus at 1 p.m. eastern.

