Penn State women's lacrosse, O'Neill (2)

Penn State's Kristin O'Neill (19) against Rutgers on Feb. 14, 2021. O'Neill had 4 goals, 2 assists in her Penn State debut as the No. 21 Nittany Lions defeated Rutgers, 20-11. Photo/Craig Houtz

 Courtesy of Penn State Athletics

Penn State will be making an appearance on its conference's network.

The Nittany Lions are set to take on No. 3 Northwestern this weekend for a pair of games set to be broadcast on the Big Ten Network in some capacity.

On Friday, the blue and white will travel to the Wildcats' Ryan Fieldhouse for a 6 p.m. eastern time showdown that is set to air on the Big Ten Network.

On Sunday, the two sides will meet once again for a game that will be aired on BTN-Plus at 1 p.m. eastern.

