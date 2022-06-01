Penn State MLAX Vs Johns Hopkins - Arceri (40)

Face-off specialist Gerard Arceri (40) faces off against a Johns Hopkins player on Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Panzer Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Blue Jays 11-8.

 Ernesto Estremera Jr

A five-year Penn Stater could be looking for a new professional lacrosse team.

The Atlas Lacrosse Club of the Premier Lacrosse League released Gerard Arceri on Wednesday.

The former two-time All-Big Ten selection did not play in any games during Atlas’ nine-game 2021 season.

Arceri joins Alex Rode, Andrew Newbold, Reilly O’Connor and Mark Cockerton as players that were released by Atlas on June 1.

