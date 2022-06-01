A five-year Penn Stater could be looking for a new professional lacrosse team.

The Atlas Lacrosse Club of the Premier Lacrosse League released Gerard Arceri on Wednesday.

We have released Alex Rode, Andrew Newbold, Gerald Arceri, Reilly O’Connor, and Mark Cockerton to the Player Pool. pic.twitter.com/kkXbzQXwE6 — Atlas Lacrosse Club (@PLLAtlas) June 1, 2022

The former two-time All-Big Ten selection did not play in any games during Atlas’ nine-game 2021 season.

Arceri joins Alex Rode, Andrew Newbold, Reilly O’Connor and Mark Cockerton as players that were released by Atlas on June 1.

