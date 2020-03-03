No. 21 Penn State will look to bounce back at No. 16 James Madison after No. 5 Loyola Maryland handed the Nittany Lions their first loss of the season.

This will be Penn State’s first road contest since its opener at Towson on Feb. 8.

Wednesday’s match marks the start of a five-game road trip for the Nittany Lions, though they will play as the home team in a neutral-site game in Nashville against Northwestern.

Senior attacker Maria Auth has been pacing the offense for the Nittany Lions so far this season.

Auth currently leads the team in goals (18), assists (10), and total points (28) and is on pace to set a career-high in all three categories.

The Maryland native leads the Big Ten in total points and has recorded at least a hat-trick in every game this season.

Auth’s contributions are a big reason for Penn State’s 4-1 start this year, but holding things down defensively is goalkeeper Taylor Suplee.

As a sophomore, Suplee’s 65.4 percent save rate is good for second in the nation, just three-tenths of a percent behind the leader.

Suplee is averaging 12.75 saves per game, which puts her tied for fourth in the country.

Between Auth’s firepower and Suplee’s stout presence behind the net, James Madison will face quite the opponent.

Penn State’s team shot percentage is 51 percent while James Madison’s is just under 37 percent, and Penn State has scored nearly double the amount of goals as James Madison.

Statistically, Penn State is superior in almost every category, but the Dukes are no stranger to big games.

James Madison opened its season by hosting a powerhouse in No. 2 North Carolina, falling by a score of 15-7.

James Madison has won its last three games leading up to Penn State, including a 9-8 overtime victory against No. 23 Virginia Tech.

The Dukes are also well rested. This is their first game since Feb. 22.

They are young, but experience against nationally ranked opponents and a big momentum victory against Virginia Tech may be what keeps the game against Penn State close.

Leading the way offensively for James Madison has been 6-foot freshman Isabella Peterson.

In four games, Peterson has a team-high 12 goals and one assist, including a six-goal day against High Point University.

The game is set to start at 4 p.m. on Wednesday in Harrisonburg, Virginia.