Penn State’s midfield and defense have several seasoned players, as well as younger players who are trying to make a name for themselves at the collegiate level.

The team will be looking to make a comeback this year after losing to Maryland in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament last year.

It will be important for all members of the team to contribute on and off the field, so that Penn State can improve its scores and make it to the national tournament. The players, new and old, will be essential to the success.

Olivia Dirks, Freshman

Despite being new to the team, freshman midfielder Olivia Dirks’ high school statistics are what sets her apart from the rest.

Dirks tallied 82 goals during her senior year, and 237 goals throughout her entire high school career at The Episcopal Academy. She also totaled 212 draw controls as a junior, which was a school record.

Dirks was ranked No. 9 in the nation by US Lacrosse, was named to the 2019 USA Today Preseason Women’s Highschool Lacrosse Team and collected several honors in the Philadelphia area.

The team will benefit from Dirks’ extensive high school experience, as well as her fresh strategy and skill.

Sophia Triandafils, Junior

During the 2019 season, midfielder Sophia Triandafils was ranked third on the team in points with 41, and led the team in assists with 17 assists. She also collected Academic All-Big Ten honors.

During her freshman season, Triandafils appeared in all 20 games and earned 12 starts. She finished the season with 19 goals and five assists.

Between her freshman and sophomore year, Triandafils more than doubled her assists for the season and almost doubled her points.

For the 2020 season, it would not be surprising if she were able to get double the points that she did last year.

Hayley DeAgostine, Senior

Defender Hayley DeAgostine started all of the games during her junior season and recorded 16 ground balls, which made her tied for third in ground balls.

Since she was a defender, her main successes came in the form of ground balls, draw controls and caused turnovers.

DeAgostine's defensive skills have allowed for the offense and midfield to focus on scoring as opposed to picking up ground balls and focusing on the opposite end of the field.

In her final season, DeAgostine will have the chance to further improve her defensive statistics.

Other key contributors

The midfielders and defense for Penn State are multi-talented players, as in some cases they have to know how to play every position on the field depending on the conditions of the game.

Senior midfielder Kristin Roberto was tied for fifth place in goals for the 2019 season and will be a key contributor during the 2020 season.

Roberto had the second highest number of turnovers last spring with 30. She was also ranked No. 7 in the Big Ten for free position goals per game.

Similar to DeAgostine, junior midfielder Alyssa Sloane will be crucial to the team’s success on the defensive end. During her sophomore season, she tallied 18 ground balls and 15 caused turnovers.