The Penn State Women's lacrosse team secured a verbal commitment from a talented class of 2022 recruit on Saturday.

Maggie Golder, a Pennsbury High School student, who also plays club lacrosse for Ultimate Lacrosse announced her commitment to the Nittany Lions.

She comes from a family of Penn State alumni, and stated that attending Penn State has always been her dream.

"The team atmosphere and sisterhood was something that is really important to me, and I feel like the team is just what I was looking for," Golder told Philly Lacrosse. "Plus, the amazing coaching staff that will push me to be my best, and the academics and amazing facilities were huge. I really couldn't ask for anything better."

A midfielder, Golder earned numerous accolades over her career, including a first team selection to the Suburban 1 All-League team, a 2019 Under Armour top 150 selection, all-star honors at both the Penn State and UNC elite camps and an invite to the 2019 US Lacrosse National Development Program U15 combine.

Golder joins Maddie Greco and Nola Gautieri as members of Penn State's early 2022 recruiting class.

