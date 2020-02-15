Penn State kept up its strength in Saturday’s match.

The Nittany Lions beat Lehigh 13-9 with dominant play throughout the game.

The Mountain Hawks came out strong and put the first goal on the board against the Nittany Lions, but Penn State still managed to end the first half with an 8-3 lead.

Midfielder Sophia Triandafils was the first player to score for Penn State and finished the first half with two goals. Attacker Maria Auth also put up two goals and one assist for the Nittany Lions in the first half.

Attacker Katie Schluederber, midfielder Kristin Roberto, midfielder Shannon Moore, and attacker Lauren Craft all reached the back of the net during the first half for the Nittany Lions.

Lehigh managed two more goals in the first half, which allowed them to remain in the game.

Penn State opened the scoring in the second half with a goal from midfielder Mary Muldoon. Muldoon also scored the third goal of the second half of the game.

Attack/midfielder Quinn Nicolai, Auth, Triandafils all scored for the Nittany Lions during the second half of the game.

Lehigh once again put goals on the board when Dickey scored 4 more goals including one off of an open net, and Katia Carnevale scored two goals.

Penn State outshot Lehigh 24-21.

Auth and Triandafils boost confidence early on

Lehigh came out strong and managed to put up the first goal of the game just minutes into the first half.

However, Triandafils followed not far behind with her first goal of the game and fifth of the season off of a free position.

Moments later, Auth managed to score two goals back to back which broke the tie between two teams.

The upperclassmen goals allowed the Nittany Lions to regain their confidence and led to more goals across the board for Penn State.

Lehigh keeps up intensity despite the score

Despite putting the first goal of the game on the board, Lehigh soon lost its lead with four goals from the Nittany Lions at the beginning of the first period.

However, the Mountain Hawks did not lose their momentum when the Nittany Lions started to press towards the goal.

Lehigh managed to put up back-to-back goals with 13 minutes left in the half. They ended the half with only a 5 goal deficit.

Capitalizing off of Lehigh’s mistakes

Lehigh’s aggression during the game caused it to suffer on the field.

The Mountain Hawks had several significant penalties throughout the game that caused their players to be sidelined for several minutes, thus giving Penn State the number advantage.

Eventually, Lehigh began to play harder instead of smarter, which gave the Nittany Lions the opportunity at several free positions and ultimately goals.