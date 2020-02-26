Taylor Suplee may not have years of experience to fall back on, but that hasn’t hindered her emergence as a team leader.

Despite only being a sophomore, Suplee has already established her spot on the team.

The goalie just set her career high for saves in a game with 20 against Cornell last Sunday.

However when asked about her career-defining feat, Suplee had no idea what she had accomplished because she focuses on the success of her team and not just her personal success.

“I didn’t even know. Honestly I had no idea,” Suplee said. “That’s pretty cool.”

Sports at any level are statistics-based and players often want to keep up with their statistics because they want to be the best. For Suplee, it is not about being the best in the league. It is about being the best for her team.

When asked about the success of her season, she attributed her accomplishments to her teammates. Suplee was not in the mindset to take full credit for her saves, even though technically her statistics were because of her ability.

“I think that the defense has been outstanding,” Suplee said. “They’re giving me shots that are pretty easy to see at a low angle and we are doing a really good job of pushing the girls out. My [defense] is killing it.”

Her teammate, junior defender Sammy Helgeson, emphasized Suplee’s leadership on the field.

While Helgeson is a year older than Suplee, she still considers Suplee to have the same impact on the team as any player who has played for three or four years.

“I know that everyone looks up to her and we always know that she has our backs, like literally in cage,” Helgeson said. “She has really stepped up this year and has used her voice. She’s just really been a huge presence on defense.”

In lacrosse, communication is essential to the success of the season. It allows the players on the field to know where the ball is so that they can help each other.

For younger players, communication can be difficult to start on the field as they are just grasping the reality of being on a varsity level team. However, Suplee has made it easy for the team to communicate, which can account for their season successes.

“Taylor always starts the talking,” Helgeson said. “When she talks, it gets us talking. It just really brings the energy. Taylor is always there with great energy. It’s awesome.”

Along with her teammates, coach Missy Doherty is also proud of Suplee’s accomplishments.

She concurred with Helgeson’s statements of Suplee being the backbone of the defense, in communication, play and overall teamwork.

While the team may have some aspects of its game that it needs to work on, Doherty can count on Suplee to be strong while working out the kinks.

“She has been awesome,” Doherty said. “I think that we are trying to figure out a lot of things offensively and we are still coming together defensively, so she has really given us some huge momentum saves while we sort out some of these other areas.”

Doherty also reflected upon why she decided to recruit Suplee in the first place.

Suplee’s ability to fully cover the net in every moment of the game is a rare skill to have. Doherty saw this in her and knew that Penn State team needed her.

“I think she’s really versatile,” Doherty said. “She’s good at making low saves and making high saves. She is a tall goalie so some teams might not think that she’s as good low but she really covers all the bases.”

Suplee is a playmaker for the team. Her actions can cause the team to turn its game around and allows them to rebuild its confidence on defense.

While on offense, the draws are important in deciding the game. The goals saved are just as important and Suplee has the saves covered.

“I think her momentum plays are a spark for the team every single game,” Doherty said. “There’s a time when the opponent’s attack gets in a good rhythm and then she makes an unbelievable save and we are able to reset as a defense and come back and play better. She’s been a huge momentum-turner for us.”

Suplee’s former coach, Arvak Marshall, from Southern High School in Maryland shared the speech that he wrote for Taylor’s senior night when she attended Southern two years ago.

“Taylor has a tremendous drive to be the best and wants her teammates to have that same drive,” Marshall said. “She organized and made every preseason workout setting the example of the hard work needed to be the best. The word that describes Taylor best is ‘teammate.’ Taylor loves to compete to make everyone around her better.”