Penn State moved up in rankings to No. 19 on the current IWLCA Coaches Poll.

Last week, the team was ranked 20th but has now surpassed UMass after its 19-9 win against Cornell on Sunday.

There are only two Big Ten teams that are ranked higher than Penn State: Maryland at No. 9 and Michigan at No. 4.

Penn State will play both before the end of the season.

The Nittany Lions will have a chance to move up in the ranks this upcoming Saturday in their game against No. 5 Loyola at home.