Attacker Maria Auth has formally announced via a statement from the team that she will be returning to Penn State for another season.

Her announcement comes after her senior season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The attacker is considered one of the best in school history as she led the Nittany Lions with 22 goals and 11 assists this past season. Over her career, she has also accumulated 180 total points and 126 goals.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE