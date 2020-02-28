No. 19 Penn State will take on No. 5 Loyola on Saturday in its last game at home until it plays Princeton at the end of March.

This weekend’s game will start at 1 p.m on Saturday in Holuba Hall due to weather.

The Nittany Lions and the Greyhounds are both undefeated going into the game this early season tilt.

Penn State’s most recent win against Cornell ended with a 19-9 score, while Loyola beat Florida 17-6.

Both teams have beat Towson during the beginning of its season. Penn State’s final score was 12-9 and Loyola finished with a 14-10 win.

Last season when Loyola and Penn State played each other, the Greyhounds beat the Nittany Lions 13-8.

Loyola’s leading player in points, attacker Livy Rosenzweig, has 17 points from seven goals and 10 assists. Penn State’s leading player, Maria Auth, has 24 points on 15 goals and nine assists.

With both teams being undefeated up and until this point, the game on Saturday will be a key win for either side early in the season.

If Penn State wins then it will be able to rise in the rankings and give itself a chance at being in the NCAA tournament in May.

Penn State goalkeeper Taylor Suplee has 51 saves this season, in comparison to Loyola goalkeeper Kaitlyn Larsson’s 33.

Penn State coach Missy Doherty has commented on the fact that the Nittany Lions are still working on their defense and that Suplee has been a big factor in their wins while they are trying to figure out their positioning.

“Defensively, she has been great for us the first four games,” Doherty said. “She has been a huge reason that we have these wins. I think that defensively we have to get better so she gets some easier looks to save but the fact that she is making some really hard saves is awesome.”

This weekend’s game will be determined by the defensive play of both teams.

“Loyola just had a great game against Florida. It’s all over the board this year with teams beating teams,” Doherty said. “It’s certainly going to be one of our first ranked tests of the year so we have to tighten up our defense to make sure people aren’t slipping by. I think we want to build off a lot of the good offensive plays that we have made.”