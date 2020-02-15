Penn State rode a five-point halftime lead to victory against Lehigh thanks to a 7-0 run that spanned just under 10 minutes long.

The streak kicked off via a free position goal from midfielder Sophia Triandafils, the first goal of a hat trick for the junior.

“We want to make sure she stays aggressive to goal and takes those one-on-ones,” coach Missy Doherty said.

The next three goals scored by Penn State would come from free position shots.

The Nittany Lions had seven first-half free position shots, four of which were goals, and held Lehigh to just one.

“We tried to open up better lanes than we did the last time for the players dodging to cage,” Doherty said.

Doherty said this causes defenders to crash inside from a further distance away, which is usually going to result in more fouls.

“You don't get those fouls unless you’re really challenging hard,” Doherty said.

Penn State scored on six of their 13 free position shots, while Lehigh was only granted three opportunities the whole game.

At one point during the run, Penn State scored three goals in under a minute and a half of play.

Triandafils put away her second goal of the half which resulted in a Lehigh timeout.

“I think we needed to get a little more physical on the draw,” Doherty said.

Immediately following the stoppage, Penn State won the next two draws and scored on each of those possessions.

“I think that was a key for us all game,” Doherty said.

The biggest contributors to the seven-goal streak were Triandafils, who scored two goals, and senior attacker Maria Auth, who scored two goals and added an assist.

Auth would finish with a hat trick and a team-high four assists for a total of seven points in the win.

“It’s a credit to my teammates,” Auth said. “Assists usually come when the cutters work hard, so I don’t want to take credit for that.”

Senior midfielder Shannon Moore, sophomore attacker Lauren Craft and senior attacker Katie Schluederberg all added goals as well.

Penn State opened the second half with three straight goals, two coming from sophomore midfielder Mary Muldoon.

But with the help of a power-play goal and an empty-net free position shot, Lehigh put together a 5-1 run to cut the lead to three late in the game.

“I think our games are so long that at some point, other teams are going to have runs,” Doherty said.

With the lead at just three, Triandafils cut across the middle and put away a dagger to give Penn State a cushion with two minutes to play.

“We were losing momentum a little bit,” Triandafils said. “To get that goal back brought kind of brought the hype back to the offense.”

Doherty was also impressed with the late goal from Triandafils and the attacking unit as a whole.

“We’re waiting for our attack to mature,” Doherty said, “and that was a pretty mature set.”