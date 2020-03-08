After coming off of back-to-back losses, Penn State wanted to redeem itself during its first game of its road series in Nashville.

The team did just that when it came out against Vanderbilt.

The Nittany Lions beat the Commodores 14-13 in an extremely close game that was up in the air until the final buzzer.

Midfielder Sophia Triandafils opened up the scoring for the Nittany Lions at the beginning of the first half. Her goal was shortly followed by goals from midfielders Kristin Roberto and Meghan Murray

Attacker Lauren Craft had three goals and midfielder Maria Auth had two goals in the first half

Vanderbilt’s midfielder Cassidy Orbin kept the Commodores in the game with a goal eight minutes into the first half. Midfielder Emily Mathewson and attacker Gabby Fornia both had goals in the first half, while midfielder Gwyn Devin had four goals in the first half for Vanderbilt.

As well as opening up scoring in the second half, Roberto scores her second goal of the game off a free position.

Craft scored her fourth goal of the game to put the Nittany Lions up by three.

Triandafils had two goals in the second half.

Vanderbilt got its first goal of the second half with a shot from midfielder Callie Sundin. Midfielder Karlie Bucci had two goals. Fornia and midfielder Bri Gross both scored one during the second half.

Devin got her fifth goal with three minutes left in the game.

With the closest game of its season, Penn State met its match with Vanderbilt but they were ultimately able to get the win that they needed to preserve its season ranking.

Defense proves to be a game changer

The Nittany Lions and the Commodores both played an aggressive game of lacrosse on Saturday.

Vanderbilt’s first goal was scored off of a free position on Penn State goalkeeper Taylor Suplee due to a foul that a defender caused.

While aggression can help the teams to win, it can also cause unnecessary fouls, which usually end in goals.

On several occasions, Penn State became too physical with its checks, which ultimately resulted in several goals.

Even though the Nittany Lions had a strong start, their precision play hurt their game.

Gwyn Devin spells trouble

With nine minutes left in the first half, Vanderbilt got its first lead of the game when Devin scored her fourth goal of the game.

The New Jersey native played her smartest game of the season and Penn State’s defense could not keep up.

The ball often found itself in the stick of Devin. For her fourth goal, Devin was able to run through the Penn State defenders and scored while falling.

Penn State unable to make most of shots on goal

At the end of the first half, Vanderbilt had seven saves while Penn State had five. The two teams had about the same amounts of goals and shots.

It was a recurring problem for the Nittany Lions that they were unable to find the back of the net, even though they were outshooting the Commodores.

They often found themselves shooting directly at the Vanderbilt goalkeeper, especially in the first part of the game. However, they played out their free positions well and moved the goalkeeper when shooting.