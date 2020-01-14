Penn State’s season is approaching, with the opener only three weeks away.

The Nittany Lions have 16 games on their slate, including eight home games in Panzer Stadium. Penn State is 4-3 in Panzer Stadium since the field’s renovations last year.

The season kicks off with a scrimmage at home against Cincinnati on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 3 pm. The only other matchup between the Nittany Lions and the Bearcats was a 19-4 game in favor of Penn State in 2008.

After their first regular season game at Towson on Feb. 8, the Nittany Lions play four straight home games against Lehigh, Duquesne, Cornell, and Loyola (Md.).

Here are some notable contests on the schedule:

James Madison, March 4

Penn State will then travel to Harrisonburg to take on James Madison.

Last season the Dukes bested the Nittany Lions in a close one, 11-9.

Northwestern, March 13

After a trip to Vanderbilt, the Nittany Lions will host Northwestern.

This will prove to be a key Big Ten matchup for Penn State, as the team lost 19-11 to the Wildcats in 2019.

Following two away matchups at Virginia and Rutgers, Penn State hosts Princeton and Michigan.

Michigan, April 2

Last season the Nittany Lions lost to the Wolverines 12-9 in Ann Arbor, failing to come back from a five-goal deficit at the half.

This is one of two Penn State games to be broadcast by the Big Ten Network this season.

Ohio State April 11

ESPNU will have the second game of a pivotal stretch for the Nittany Lions as they travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State.

When the Buckeyes came to town in 2019 it resulted in a 21-5 rout by Penn State.

Maryland April 16

Penn State’s penultimate conference game is against the defending national champion Maryland Terrapins. The Nittany Lions lost last year’s regular season game 17-6 at home.

An eight-win campaign in 2019 was brought to an end when the Nittany Lions lost to No. 1 Maryland in the Big Ten Semifinals. The Terps would lose the conference title game, but go on to win the National Championship with a staggering 22-1 record.

The Nittany Lions travel to Maryland on April 16. That is the second contest of a three game road trip before their season-finale against Johns Hopkins at home.

According to US Lacrosse Magazine’s preseason rankings, the Nittany Lions will face six opponents in the top 20 during the 2020 season, including five teams in the top ten. Those ranked teams are: No. 3 Maryland, No. 4 Northwestern, No. 6 Princeton, No. 7 Virginia, No. 8 Michigan, and No. 14 James Madison.

The Big Ten Tournament is set for May 1-3 in Columbus, Ohio.