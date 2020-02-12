Penn State is looking forward to what the 2020 season holds, with leadership playing a pivotal role, thanks to 24 returning players to just 11 freshmen.

The team named its four team captains last Thursday; senior attacker Madison Carter, senior defender Hayley DeAgostine, junior attack/midfielder Quinn Nicolai and junior midfielder Sophia Triandafils.

This group brings a lot of experience to an already deep roster led by a coach going into her 10th season at the helm.

It’s safe to say that leadership and veteran experience will be a deciding factor in just how far this team goes.

However, head coach Missy Doherty knows that bringing in hard-working freshmen to compete immediately is something that pushes the team forward.

“I really luck out with the quality of character on the team,” Doherty said.

Experience is something this team values, and the Nittany Lions are well aware that this may be their biggest strength this season.

“I’m excited to see the leadership coming from my class and the senior class,” Triandafils said.

The junior started the year off by tallying four goals on four shots in Penn State’s season-opener at Towson.

Triandafils made 26 starts and appeared in 37 games as an underclassmen, yet she attributes the leadership she had previously as something to lean on in her new role as team captain.

“I was usually looking up to someone on the team, but now I kind of have the team looking up to me,” Triandafils said. “It’s on us now.”

Penn State has a roster that is 35 players deep, which gives the upperclassmen confidence and a constant competition at practice.

“Our team is bigger than it’s ever been,” DeAgostine said “I think we have a lot of depth.”

DeAgostine brings 41 career starts and 58 appearances into her senior season, solidifying her role as the anchor and captain of the defense.

Part of the strengths to a team this size is seeing how far each player can go within the program, especially those who might have doubted themselves at the start.

Doherty sees this year in and year out and said that observation of growth is gratifying.

“It’s why I coach,” Doherty said. “To see players that didn't think they could do X, Y and Z to all of the sudden start doing it.”

While player leadership is crucial to any successful team, Penn State is entering the 2020 season with two new assistant coaches on the staff.

This comes after the departure of assistant coach Amy Altig, who spent nine seasons with the Nittany Lions, including 111 wins and two NCAA Tournament Final Four appearances.

“It’s interesting for me to have a new staff,” Doherty said. “Definitely miss her, but she’s doing a great job at Delaware.”

Among the new assistant coaches is Michael Molster, who previously led the top-ranked Towson defense to three straight NCAA Tournament appearances.

“Mike has brought a lot of great ideas and direction to the defense,” Doherty said.

Corrine Drost is the other new face on the coaching staff this season.

Drost comes from William and Mary where she helped in all positions, as well as in recruiting and player development.

“Some fresh ideas and fresh input has been great for me from a learning perspective,” Doherty said. “I’m excited to see how they play out.”