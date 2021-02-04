Hours after the men's team released its schedule for the 2021 season, Penn State followed suit and announced a 12-game schedule that will begin in two weeks.

The Nittany Lions will play two matches at home to start the season, with the opener coming against Rutgers Feb. 14. Shortly after, the Nittany Lions will face Maryland Feb. 21.

After a two-game series at Northwestern March 5 and 7, the blue and white will return home for a pair of games against Michigan March 19 and 21.

Penn State will then hit the road once again to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes March 26 and 28 in a two-game series in Columbus, Ohio. The Nittany Lions will then make a stop at Johns Hopkins on April 9 for a match against the Blue Jays.

The blue and white will take on Maryland once again at home April 11 before packing their bags for a one-game matchup at Rutgers.

The regular season will conclude in Happy Valley April 18 as the Nittany Lions take on Johns Hopkins.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE