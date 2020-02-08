Three hat-tricks by Kristin Roberto, Maria Auth and Sophia Triandafils led Penn State in its season-opener against Towson.

While Penn State was outshot by its opponent, the Nittany Lions managed to edge Towson 12-9 to get off to a 1-0 start in the 2020 season.

Strong first half offensively

Penn State went up 3-1 early in the first half, but after a 3-0 run by Towson the Nittany Lions took a timeout.

Immediately out of the break, senior Maria Auth scored her first of three goals in the half on a free-position shot to tie the game.

Auth would score on the next Penn State possession to give the Nittany Lions the lead, followed by freshman Meghan Murray’s first career goal to give Penn State a 3-0 run of its own and forcing a Towson timeout with 10 minutes to go in the half.

After Auth got her hat-trick, junior Quinn Nicolai scored her first goal of the season to send the Nittany Lions into halftime with a 9-6 lead.

Suplee’s performance in goal

Taylor Suplee came into 2020 after last year’s campaign that placed her among the top freshmen keepers in the nation statistically.

Last year, Suplee had eight games with at least ten saves and she wasted no time tallying her first double-digit save game this season.

Suplee had 12 saves keeping 57 percent of the shots she faced out of the net and anchored the Nittany Lion defense.

While only allowing 9 goals, Suplee out-saved her opponent 12-6.

Draw control battle

While turnovers were dead even, the Nittany Lions edged the Tigers in draw control 12-11.

Kristin Roberto led the team with six draw controls and freshman midfielder Olivia Dirks made her mark in the game with four.