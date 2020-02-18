Penn State will play its second home game of the season in Panzer Stadium on Wednesday against another team from Pennsylvania.

The Nittany Lions will take on Duquesne and they have never lost to the Dukes since 2012.

During the 2019 game between the two teams, Penn State managed to secure a 17-6 win. Duquesne and Penn State both pulled out wins during its last game, but Duquesne lost its first game of the season against Ohio State.

Penn State just recently won against Lehigh 13-9 over the weekend, while the Dukes beat Canisius 11-10.

This is the first game of the season for Penn State that will occur on a weekday.

However, the Nittany Lions do not think of it as a disadvantage to have to go to class on the morning of a game.

“I don’t think that the mentality really needs to change we have got to approach every game kind of the same like you have got to go to class in the morning that is the only difference,” captain Sophia Triandafils said. “You have got to wake up and it is still game day.”

While playing during the week may put one in a different mindset, Penn State is taking full advantage of its last game against Lehigh and is using it as a learning experience for skills to focus on for Wednesday.

“I think with preparation obviously we have a full week to prepare. We have a full week to prepare, we kind of take our time a little bit more,” attacker Maria Auth said. “We work on us, but now we’ll learn from this game (Lehigh) and focus on specific traits for Duquesne.”

Ultimately, the best form of practice is to play in games and having two games back-to-back will help Penn State with its future play during the season.

The Nittany Lions will face off against the Dukes on Wednesday at 1 p.m in Panzer Stadium.