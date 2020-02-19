Penn State started with an outpour of scoring that put the game well out of reach just as it got under way.

The Nittany Lions put down the Duquesne Dukes by a score of 20-6, giving them a 3-0 start to the year.

This is the second 3-0 start in as many years for Penn State.

Through just under over three minutes of play, the score was already 6-0 in favor of the Nittany Lions.

Duquesne would score out of a timeout to stop the Penn State run, but would only put up three goals as Penn State took a 16-3 lead into halftime.

Though the scoring slowed a bit in the second-half, a handful of Nittany Lion reserves were able to get some valuable playing time.

All three goalies saw playing time, including junior Lucy Lowe and senior Madison Cunningham.

Below are some takeaways from the win:

Balanced scoring

During the first half, Penn State tallied 16 goals, its first seven coming in just under five minutes into the game.

The Nittany Lions’ early run featured five different scorers and a total of eight different players found the net in the first half.

Senior attacker Maria Auth and junior midfielder Maria Auth each tallied four goals in the first half, good for a total of 11 combined first-half points between the pair.

A total of 15 different Nittany Lions would finish with at least a one-point contribution.

Eleven different Nittany Lions scored at least one goal, led by Auth and junior Quinn Nicolai with five and four respectfully.

Goalie clinic

Sophomore keeper Taylor Suplee is proving why she is one of the Big Ten’s best goalies.

Suplee entered the game leading the conference in saves per game, save percentage, and goals-against average.

The reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week tallied seven saves, four ground balls, and just three goals allowed in one half of play.

Cunningham would finish with seven saves and Lowe tallied three in relief.

Draw control battle

Penn State won 12 draw controls in the first half to Duquesne's seven.

Seven of the first eight draws went to the Nittany Lions which helped them set up an onslaught of goals early on.

Senior midfielder Kristin Roberto finished with a total of five draw controls and freshman midfielder Olivia Dirks had three.