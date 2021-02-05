On the brink of its 2021 campaign, Penn State will rely on improvement from its returning upperclassmen for a successful season.

However, the Nittany Lions will also have several young players at their disposal who can be called upon for contributions.

Regardless of who sees the field for the blue and white, the team will need to be sharp with both its skills and communication.

Here are five Penn Staters who will be difference-makers from the get-go.

Olivia Dirks, midfielder

During her freshman season, Olivia Dirks proved to be a force on the draw control with 32 during the Nittany Lions’ seven games.

Dirks was responsible for the majority of the draw controls for Penn State and will be vital to the success of the team this upcoming season.

Only a sophomore, Dirks will have to continue proving her abilities in order to hold a starting position as an underclassman.

Maria Auth, attacker

The team’s leading goal-scorer last season, Maria Auth is returning to the Nittany Lions for her fifth year as a graduate student.

Auth’s veteran status has given her the needed leadership and experience to make her final year on the team a success.

During the 2020 season, Auth played an important role as an early scorer, which boosted the team’s confidence and oftentimes allowed them to stay in the game.

Taylor Suplee, goalie

As the blue and white’s featured goalie, Taylor Suplee has been known to not only be a team player, but to also be extremely consistent in net.

During the Cornell game last season, Suplee and the defense were able to maintain a level of communication that allowed them to win the game.

Suplee also contributed to the team in terms of ground balls with 28 total pickups a season ago.

Whichever team picks up more ground balls often determines the outcome of the game, especially since possession is the easiest way to guarantee a win.

The Nittany Lions will need to capitalize on Suplee’s ability to get ground balls through the aggression she displays away from the net.

While Suplee has proven to be more than capable in net, teamwork and communication will be just as vital for her to maintain an excellent level of goaltending.

Sophia Triandafils, midfielder/attacker

During the 2020 season, Sophia Triandafils was one of the captains on the team and proved to be a successful leader.

Starting in all seven games of the season, Triandafils finished with 15 goals, the second most on the team behind Auth.

Similar to Auth, the team often looked to Triandafils to have a strong start in the beginning of games last season. So long as Triandafils can consistently set the momentum in the opening stages of each contest, Penn State can be expected to keep the score relatively close.

With several upperclassmen players on the team, the Nittany Lions will have a strong base support system that will allow the younger players to show their potential.

Lauren Craft, attacker

During Lauren Craft’s sophomore season, she managed to make an impact by playing in all seven of the Nittany Lions’ games, starting in three of them.

Craft managed to find the back of the net 12 times during the 2020 season, which was seven more than her freshman season in two less appearances.

She also finished with the third-most goals on the team behind Auth and Triandafils, and registered the most scores of any underclassman.

Now an upperclassman, Craft will have the opportunity to further improve her offensive statistics.

