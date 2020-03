Penn State didn’t fall far after a week where it went 1-1.

The Nittany Lions (5-2) fell one spot to No. 22 in the latest IWLCA poll, which was released on Monday.

Losing the first game of its road trip at James Madison 16-6, Penn State bounced back to defeat Vanderbilt in a close 14-13 affair in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Nittany Lions are set to face Northwestern in a neutral-site tilt in Nashville on Friday.